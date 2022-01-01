Spinach salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve spinach salad
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Crispy Spinach Salad
|$12.95
Deep-fried spinach served with Thai lime sauce with minced chicken and cashew nuts
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas
|Spinach Salad
|$15.00
FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES
McMullan's Irish Pub
4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Baby Spinach, Goat Cheese, Bacon, Boiled Eggs, Carrots, Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Walnuts, Herb Croutons & our Bacon Vinaigrette
Lemongrass & Lime
11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas
|Crispy Spinach Salad
|$12.95
Deep-fried spinach served with Thai lime sauce with minced chicken and cashew nuts