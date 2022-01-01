Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve spinach salad

Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spinach Salad$12.95
Deep-fried spinach served with Thai lime sauce with minced chicken and cashew nuts
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Item pic

 

Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen

7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Salad$15.00
More about Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
McMullan's Irish Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Baby Spinach, Goat Cheese, Bacon, Boiled Eggs, Carrots, Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Walnuts, Herb Croutons ​& our Bacon Vinaigrette
More about McMullan's Irish Pub
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Spinach Salad$12.95
Deep-fried spinach served with Thai lime sauce with minced chicken and cashew nuts
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Item pic

 

Tarantino’s Vegan

7960 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach | Red Onion | Cherry Tomatoes | White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Tarantino’s Vegan

