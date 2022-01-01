Curry in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve curry
More about Qwik Thai
Qwik Thai
6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas
|Yellow Curry
|$12.95
|Panang Curry
|$12.95
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Panang Curry
|$14.95
Panang thick curry paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, lime leaves and basil
|Yellow Curry
|$14.95
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions and carrots
More about Qwik Thai 2
Qwik Thai 2
9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Yellow Curry
|$12.95
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Red Curry
|$13.95
Choice of meat with Thai red curry, Thai spices, Chili, bamboo shoots and coconut milk.
|Yellow Curry
|$13.95
Choice of meat with Thai yellow curry, tossed with potato cubes and onion
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Lemongrass & Lime
11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas
|Panang Curry
|$14.95
Panang thick curry paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, lime leaves and basil
|Green Curry
|$14.95
Green curry paste in coconut milk with zucchini, Thai eggplant, fresh basil and bell pepper
|Yellow Curry
|$14.95
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions and carrots
More about Baguette Cafe Sunset
Baguette Cafe Sunset
8359 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas
|THE CURRY
|$9.95
Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs & Curry Sauce with Chicken or Eggplant