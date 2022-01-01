Curry in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants that serve curry

Yellow Curry image

 

Qwik Thai

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Curry$12.95
Panang Curry$12.95
More about Qwik Thai
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Panang Curry$14.95
Panang thick curry paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, lime leaves and basil
Yellow Curry$14.95
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions and carrots
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Yellow Curry image

 

Qwik Thai 2

9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry$12.95
More about Qwik Thai 2
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Curry$13.95
Choice of meat with Thai red curry, Thai spices, Chili, bamboo shoots and coconut milk.
Yellow Curry$13.95
Choice of meat with Thai yellow curry, tossed with potato cubes and onion
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panang Curry$14.95
Panang thick curry paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, lime leaves and basil
Green Curry$14.95
Green curry paste in coconut milk with zucchini, Thai eggplant, fresh basil and bell pepper
Yellow Curry$14.95
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions and carrots
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Banner pic

 

Baguette Cafe Sunset

8359 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
THE CURRY$9.95
Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs & Curry Sauce with Chicken or Eggplant
More about Baguette Cafe Sunset

