Chili in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chili
More about Graze Kitchen
Graze Kitchen
7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas
|CHILI
|$8.00
corncake dumpling, sour cream, scallions (gf)
More about Back to the 80s Cafe & More
Back to the 80s Cafe & More
4755 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Pastrami chili cheese fries
|$12.99
More about Mr. Fries Man South Las Vegas
Mr. Fries Man South Las Vegas
1040 E Flamingo Rd Suite B, Las Vegas
|Chili Cheese
|$10.25
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
More about Dirt Dog
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Dirt Dog
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100, Las Vegas
|Dirty Chili Dog
|$8.50