Calamari in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve calamari
spice ministry
333 W. Saint Louis Avenue, Las Vegas
|“Thai Street” jalapeno calamari
|$12.00
lightly tempura fried calamari, jalapeno, sriracha aioli, Thai sweet chili & sour sauce
Stallone's Italian Eatery
467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas
|#6 Fried Calamari
|$15.59
Town Dock Rhode Island Squid served with hot cherry peppers and Fra Diavolo sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas
|Calamari
|$11.99
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Calamari Chicharron
|$14.00
Our classic take on calamari (squid rings), lightly battered over a bed of cabbage. Garnished with shaved carrots, pickled onions & cilantro. Served with chipotle aioli.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Flour & Barley
3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25, Las Vegas
|Calamari
|$16.00
Fried with cherry peppers, roasted tomato aioli & lemon
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas
|Calamari
|$18.95
Fried Tempura Calamari, Parsley, Lemon Zest, Spicy Marinara, Pesto Aioli
PIZZA
Good Pie
1212 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Fried Calamari
|$13.00
We bring our squid in from New England. Rings only, no tentacles. Calamari is marinated in lemon, heavy cream, chili flake and spices. Then coated with Italian type 1 flour and fried until golden brown. Served with local organic tomato sauce, chili flakes and lemon wedge.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Calamari Chicharron
|$14.00
Our classic take on calamari, lightly battered over a bed of cabbage. Garnished with shaved carrots, pickled onions & cilantro. Served with chipotle aioli.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas
|Fried Calamari
|$13.50
Calamari (The Calamari is kept in milk until is prepared)
Gribiche sauce
Garnished with parsley and lemon wedge
The calamari is prepared with:
Flour, Cayenne pepper
Lemon pepper, Salt
ALLERGIES:
SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD
SOY
MILK- DAIRY
WHEAT-GLUTEN
Monzú Italian Oven & Bar
6020 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
|Grilled Turner Calamari
|$12.00
Grilled Turner Calamari. heirloom tomato. avocado. kiwi fruit and mint pesto.
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas
|Fried Calamari
|$13.50
spicy tartar sauce
