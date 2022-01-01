Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

spice ministry

333 W. Saint Louis Avenue, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
“Thai Street” jalapeno calamari$12.00
lightly tempura fried calamari, jalapeno, sriracha aioli, Thai sweet chili & sour sauce
More about spice ministry
Item pic

 

Stallone's Italian Eatery

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#6 Fried Calamari$15.59
Town Dock Rhode Island Squid served with hot cherry peppers and Fra Diavolo sauce
#6 Fried Calamari$12.99
Town Dock Rhode Island Squid served with hot cherry peppers and Fra Diavolo sauce
More about Stallone's Italian Eatery
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (3664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$11.99
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond

8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Chicharron$14.00
Our classic take on calamari (squid rings), lightly battered over a bed of cabbage. Garnished with shaved carrots, pickled onions & cilantro. Served with chipotle aioli.
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
Banner pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Flour & Barley

3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25, Las Vegas

Avg 3.9 (2043 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$16.00
Fried with cherry peppers, roasted tomato aioli & lemon
More about Flour & Barley
Item pic

 

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$18.95
Fried Tempura Calamari, Parsley, Lemon Zest, Spicy Marinara, Pesto Aioli
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Item pic

PIZZA

Good Pie

1212 S Main St, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1236 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Calamari$13.00
We bring our squid in from New England. Rings only, no tentacles. Calamari is marinated in lemon, heavy cream, chili flake and spices. Then coated with Italian type 1 flour and fried until golden brown. Served with local organic tomato sauce, chili flakes and lemon wedge.
More about Good Pie
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (1867 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Chicharron$14.00
Our classic take on calamari, lightly battered over a bed of cabbage. Garnished with shaved carrots, pickled onions & cilantro. Served with chipotle aioli.
Calamari Chicharron$14.00
Our classic take on calamari (squid rings), lightly battered over a bed of cabbage. Garnished with shaved carrots, pickled onions & cilantro. Served with chipotle aioli.
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (5966 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$13.50
Calamari (The Calamari is kept in milk until is prepared)
Gribiche sauce
Garnished with parsley and lemon wedge
The calamari is prepared with:
Flour, Cayenne pepper
Lemon pepper, Salt
ALLERGIES:
SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD
SOY
MILK- DAIRY
WHEAT-GLUTEN
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Monzú Italian Oven & Bar

6020 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Turner Calamari$12.00
Grilled Turner Calamari. heirloom tomato. avocado. kiwi fruit and mint pesto.
More about Monzú Italian Oven & Bar
Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

 

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$13.50
spicy tartar sauce
Fried Calamari$13.50
spicy tartar sauce
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Souley Vegan - Las Vegas

333 Saint Louis Ave. Kitchen #10, Las Vega

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
F.L.O.C (For Lovers of Calamari)$13.00
Hearts of Palm. Battered in our Zesty house spice blend served with our incredible house-made Garlic Aioli.
More about Souley Vegan - Las Vegas

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Teriyaki Salmon

Stromboli

Banana Smoothies

Garlic Bread

Chilaquiles

Chicken Teriyaki

Teriyaki Chicken

Cherry Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston