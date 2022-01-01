Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
500 GC Chef Salad$7.50
Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Red
Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, and Ranch Dressing on the side.
Chef's Salad image

 

Las Vegas

9500 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
Lucino's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.99
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, croutons, topped with salami & provolone.
Restaurant banner

 

Napoli Pizza - Nellis

765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
18 inch Pizza w/ 1 Topping, 10 Wings, & Large Antipasto or Chef Salad & 2 Liter Soda$49.99
Egg's Chef Salad$9.49
Large Egg's Chef Salad$11.49
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizza - Russell

6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.99
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.99
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Chef Salad
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.99
