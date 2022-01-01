Chef salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chef salad
More about 500 Grand Cafe
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|500 GC Chef Salad
|$7.50
Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Red
Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, and Ranch Dressing on the side.
More about Las Vegas
Las Vegas
9500 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas
|Chef's Salad
|$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
More about Lucino's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Chef Salad
|$9.99
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, croutons, topped with salami & provolone.
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis
Napoli Pizza - Nellis
765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas
|18 inch Pizza w/ 1 Topping, 10 Wings, & Large Antipasto or Chef Salad & 2 Liter Soda
|$49.99
|Egg's Chef Salad
|$9.49
|Large Egg's Chef Salad
|$11.49
More about Angelina's Pizza - Russell
Angelina's Pizza - Russell
6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas
|Egg Chef Salad