Pies in Las Vegas

Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$15.99
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$14.99
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
|Cherry Pie
|$15.49
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|French Apple Pie
|$15.49
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.
|Banana Cream Pie
|$15.99
One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.
|Apple Pie
|$14.99
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
McMullan's Irish Pub
4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Nanny Mac's Shepherd's Pie - Lunch Size.
|$13.00
Plenty of Ground Sirloin, Carrots, & Onions in a savoury broth topped with Sweet Peas & a Mashed Potato Crust. An absolute family favourite! Accompanied by our Homemade Brown Bread