Pies in Las Vegas

Chocolate Cream Pie image

 

Marie Callender's #239

3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cream Pie$15.99
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Lemon Meringue Pie$14.99
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
Cherry Pie$15.49
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
More about Marie Callender's #239
French Apple Pie image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
French Apple Pie$15.49
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.
Banana Cream Pie$15.99
One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.
Apple Pie$14.99
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
More about Marie Callender's #293
McMullan's Irish Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nanny Mac's Shepherd's Pie - Lunch Size.$13.00
Plenty of Ground Sirloin, Carrots, & Onions in a savoury broth topped with Sweet Peas ​& a Mashed Potato Crust. An absolute family favourite! Accompanied by our Homemade Brown Bread
More about McMullan's Irish Pub

