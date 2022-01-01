Teriyaki salmon in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
Vegas Poke Company
9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas
|Broiled Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.99
Broiled salmon, avocado, green onion, sweet corn, edamame, and tempura flakes over hot sushi rice with teriyaki sauce.
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$20.95
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce served with steamed vegetables
*Food Warning: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially individuals with certain health conditions
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|TERIYAKI GINGER SALMON
|$13.49
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Teriyaki Ginger Salmon
|$13.49
Lemongrass & Lime
11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$20.95
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce served with steamed vegetables
