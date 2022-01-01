Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Item pic

 

Vegas Poke Company

9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Broiled Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$11.99
Broiled salmon, avocado, green onion, sweet corn, edamame, and tempura flakes over hot sushi rice with teriyaki sauce.
More about Vegas Poke Company
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki$20.95
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce served with steamed vegetables
*Food Warning: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially individuals with certain health conditions
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TERIYAKI GINGER SALMON$13.49
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Ginger Salmon$13.49
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki$20.95
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce served with steamed vegetables
*Food Warning: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially individuals with certain health conditions
More about Lemongrass & Lime

