Brulee in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve brulee
Flour & Barley - 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Flour & Barley - 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25
3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25, Las Vegas
|Cheesecake Brulee
|$9.00
TOASTI - Fort Apache
TOASTI - Fort Apache
4845 S Fort Apache Rd Unit D, Las Vegas
|Oreo Brulee Milk Tea
|$7.30
Our most popular drink! Freshly brew tea with drizzle in sugar cane syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with whipping cream.
Wicked Donuts
DONUTS
Wicked Donuts
9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
|Cointreau Crème Brulee
|$3.25
Our fluffy, buttery donut is filled with Cointreau-infused French Custard, topped with Brûléed (toasted) Sugar and a Candied Orange Slice.
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
PASTA • STEAKS
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Brulee Cheesecake
|$9.00
ny style cheesecake, berry compote
Aromi Italian Restaurant - 2110 N Rampart Blvd #110
Aromi Italian Restaurant - 2110 N Rampart Blvd #110
2110 N Rampart Blvd #110, Las Vegas
|Creme Brulee
|$10.00