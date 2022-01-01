Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve brulee

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Flour & Barley - 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25

3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25, Las Vegas

Avg 3.9 (2043 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake Brulee$9.00
More about Flour & Barley - 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25
Item pic

 

TOASTI - Fort Apache

4845 S Fort Apache Rd Unit D, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oreo Brulee Milk Tea$7.30
Our most popular drink! Freshly brew tea with drizzle in sugar cane syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with whipping cream.
More about TOASTI - Fort Apache
Item pic

DONUTS

Wicked Donuts

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Cointreau Crème Brulee$3.25
Our fluffy, buttery donut is filled with Cointreau-infused French Custard, topped with Brûléed (toasted) Sugar and a Candied Orange Slice.
More about Wicked Donuts
Item pic

PASTA • STEAKS

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brulee Cheesecake$9.00
ny style cheesecake, berry compote
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
Aromi Italian Restaurant image

 

Aromi Italian Restaurant - 2110 N Rampart Blvd #110

2110 N Rampart Blvd #110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Delivery
Creme Brulee$10.00
More about Aromi Italian Restaurant - 2110 N Rampart Blvd #110
Main pic

 

Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro

4180 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creme brulee$8.00
More about Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro

