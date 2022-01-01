Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve paninis

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar image

 

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Portobello Panini$14.99
roasted mushrooms, fried tomato, avocado, frisee with thousand island dressing on toasted ciabatta bread, served with choice of fries
More about Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Item pic

 

The Coffee Class

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pesto Panini$14.00
Roasted tomato jam with housemade pesto with provolone cheese and grilled chicken breast. On a garlic herb ciabatta roll. (Note: Pine nuts in our pesto)
Vegan Ham & Fig Panini$14.00
This delicious vegan rendition of our Ham & Fig contains a plant-based ham, served with fig jam and mustard! (Vegan Ham is not Gluten Free)
Turkey Club Panini$14.00
Roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, mayo and rosemary aioli. On Ciabatta. GF bread option.
More about The Coffee Class
Banner pic

 

Leone Cafe

400 S Rampart Blvd, #10165, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caprese Panini$13.99
Grilled chicken with pesto, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze and mozzarella cheese served on French baguette.
More about Leone Cafe

Map

Map

