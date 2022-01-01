Paninis in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve paninis
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS
|Veggie Portobello Panini
|$14.99
roasted mushrooms, fried tomato, avocado, frisee with thousand island dressing on toasted ciabatta bread, served with choice of fries
The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$14.00
Roasted tomato jam with housemade pesto with provolone cheese and grilled chicken breast. On a garlic herb ciabatta roll. (Note: Pine nuts in our pesto)
|Vegan Ham & Fig Panini
|$14.00
This delicious vegan rendition of our Ham & Fig contains a plant-based ham, served with fig jam and mustard! (Vegan Ham is not Gluten Free)
|Turkey Club Panini
|$14.00
Roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, mayo and rosemary aioli. On Ciabatta. GF bread option.