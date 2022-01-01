Octopus in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve octopus
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Octopus Chicharron Taco
|$6.75
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.
|Spicy Octopus Taco
|$6.25
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
More about Dona Maria Tamales
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES
Dona Maria Tamales
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|Shrimp Octopus Cocktail
Shrimp and Octopus made with Dona Maria cocktail sauce. (GF)
More about Other Mama
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Other Mama
3655 S Durango, Las Vegas
|Roasted Octopus
|$25.00
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Spicy Octopus Taco
|$6.25
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
More about Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro
Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro
4180 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Octopus in Olive Oil
|$13.00
Tender octopus marinated in EVOO, over Spanish herbed rice