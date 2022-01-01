Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve octopus

Octopus Chicharron Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond

8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus Chicharron Taco$6.75
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.
Spicy Octopus Taco$6.25
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Spicy Octopus Taco$6.25
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Shrimp Octopus Cocktail
Shrimp and Octopus made with Dona Maria cocktail sauce. (GF)
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Other Mama image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Other Mama

3655 S Durango, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (1648 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Octopus$25.00
More about Other Mama
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (1867 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Octopus Taco$6.25
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Spicy Octopus Taco$6.25
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Octopus Chicharron Taco$6.75
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
Main pic

 

Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro

4180 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Octopus in Olive Oil$13.00
Tender octopus marinated in EVOO, over Spanish herbed rice
More about Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Beef Salad

Crab Rolls

Belgian Waffles

Shrimp Rolls

Lentil Soup

Chicken Teriyaki

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston