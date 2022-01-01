Bean burritos in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve bean burritos
The Taco Stand
3616 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, LAS VEGAS
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.29
BEAN AND CHEESE
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|KIDS Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito
|$11.00
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Nellis
1292 S. Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas
|Burrito - Bean and Cheese only
|$4.89
Bean and Cheese
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Kids Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
|Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
|Kids Steak, & Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Kids Shredded Beef, & Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
|Kids Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
|Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos & Beer
3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$3.50
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn
2490 E. Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas
|Burrito - Bean and Cheese only
|$4.89
Bean and Cheese
|Junior Burrito - Bean and Cheese only
|$4.19
Bean and Cheese
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Kids Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
|Kids Shredded Beef, & Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
|Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos
7000 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
|Burrito - Bean and Cheese only
|$4.89
Bean and Cheese
|Junior Burrito - Bean and Cheese only
|$4.19
Bean and Cheese
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|KIDS Bean and cheese burrito
|$4.99
|Bean & Cheese Burrito NO SIDES
|$7.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with only cheese and beans, no sides
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$9.95
Flour Torilla, Beans, Cheese
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD
7684 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Enterprise
|Burrito - Bean and Cheese only
|$4.89
Bean and Cheese
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.95
Flour Torilla, Beans, Cheese
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Kids Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
|Kids Shredded Beef, & Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
|Kids Shrimp, & Bean Burrito
FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas
|KIDS Bean and cheese burrito
|$3.99
|Bean & Cheese Burrito NO SIDES
|$7.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with only cheese and beans, no sides
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$10.99
salsa de frijoles, whole pinto beans, luchador cheese blend
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES
Dona Maria Tamales
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|Beans-BURRITO
|$9.50
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow
4811 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Burrito - Bean and Cheese only
|$4.89
Bean and Cheese
|Junior Burrito - Bean and Cheese only
|$4.19
Bean and Cheese
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Azure
7280 W. Azure Dr., Ste. 150, Las Vegas
|Burrito - Bean and Cheese only
|$4.89
Bean and Cheese
|Junior Burrito - Bean and Cheese only
|$4.19
Bean and Cheese
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.99
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Kids Bean Burrito
|$6.50
