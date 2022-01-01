Bean burritos in Las Vegas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Taco Stand

3616 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.29
BEAN AND CHEESE
More about The Taco Stand
Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito$11.00
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Nellis image

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Nellis

1292 S. Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito - Bean and Cheese only$4.89
Bean and Cheese
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Nellis
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Kids Steak, & Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Shredded Beef, & Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Kids Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Tacos & Beer image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos & Beer

3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.50
More about Tacos & Beer
Consumer pic

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn

2490 E. Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito - Bean and Cheese only$4.89
Bean and Cheese
Junior Burrito - Bean and Cheese only$4.19
Bean and Cheese
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Kids Shredded Beef, & Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Charleston image

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos

7000 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito - Bean and Cheese only$4.89
Bean and Cheese
Junior Burrito - Bean and Cheese only$4.19
Bean and Cheese
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS Bean and cheese burrito$4.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito NO SIDES$7.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with only cheese and beans, no sides
More about Tacotarian
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito$9.95
Flour Torilla, Beans, Cheese
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD image

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD

7684 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Enterprise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito - Bean and Cheese only$4.89
Bean and Cheese
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.95
Flour Torilla, Beans, Cheese
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Kids Shredded Beef, & Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Kids Shrimp, & Bean Burrito
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS Bean and cheese burrito$3.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito NO SIDES$7.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with only cheese and beans, no sides
More about Tacotarian
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$10.99
salsa de frijoles, whole pinto beans, luchador cheese blend
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Beans-BURRITO$9.50
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow image

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow

4811 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito - Bean and Cheese only$4.89
Bean and Cheese
Junior Burrito - Bean and Cheese only$4.19
Bean and Cheese
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Azure image

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Azure

7280 W. Azure Dr., Ste. 150, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito - Bean and Cheese only$4.89
Bean and Cheese
Junior Burrito - Bean and Cheese only$4.19
Bean and Cheese
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Azure
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.99
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (1867 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Bean Burrito$6.50
Kids Bean Burrito$6.50
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
Item pic

 

Tacotarian

5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS Bean and cheese burrito$4.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito NO SIDES$7.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with only cheese and beans, no sides
More about Tacotarian

