Ceviche in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve ceviche
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Other Mama
3655 S Durango, Las Vegas
|Mixed Seafood Ceviche
|$13.00
Shrimp, Whitefish, Octopus mixed with lime, sea-salt, habanero/carrot puree
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn
2490 E. Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas
|Ceviche Tostada
|$4.99
Shrimp or fish, advocado, cotija cheese. All ingredients placed "on the side" so tortilla stays crispy!
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos
7000 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow
4811 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
