Ceviche in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve ceviche

Mixed Seafood Ceviche image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Other Mama

3655 S Durango, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (1648 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Seafood Ceviche$13.00
Shrimp, Whitefish, Octopus mixed with lime, sea-salt, habanero/carrot puree
More about Other Mama
Item pic

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn

2490 E. Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche Tostada$4.99
Shrimp or fish, advocado, cotija cheese. All ingredients placed "on the side" so tortilla stays crispy!
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn
Item pic

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos

7000 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche Tostada$4.99
Shrimp or fish, advocado, cotija cheese. All ingredients placed "on the side" so tortilla stays crispy!
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos
Item pic

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow

4811 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche Tostada$4.99
Shrimp or fish, advocado, cotija cheese. All ingredients placed "on the side" so tortilla stays crispy!
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow

