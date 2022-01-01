Teriyaki chicken in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$6.49
|Chicken Teriyaki Plate
|$11.99
Makai Island Grill
1932 Rock Springs Drive, Las Vegas
|Teriyaki Chicken (Small)
|$19.99
|Teriyaki Chicken (Medium)
|$37.99
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$3.99
Vegas Poke Company
9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, green onion, sweet corn, edamame, and tempura flakes over hot sushi rice with teriyaki sauce.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Chicken Teriyaki Plate
|$11.99
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$6.49
|Tempura and Chicken Teriyaki Combo
|$12.99
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$6.49
|Chicken Teriyaki Plate
|$11.99
|Tempura and Chicken Teriyaki Combo
|$12.99