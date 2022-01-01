Vegan sandwiches in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS
|Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
|$15.99
Just egg breakfast sausage scramble, Good Planet mozzarella, vegan sriracha aioli on toasted sourdough, served with house potatoes
Golden Fog Coffee
1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas
|Vegan Ham Bagel Sandwich w/ chips
|$6.75
Your choice of vegan bagel with Veganaise, sprouts, tomato, vegan cheddar and vegan ham.
|Just Egg Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.25
Just Egg, plant based egg, on a vegan bagel or vegan English Muffin, with vegan cheddar and tomato.
|Just Egg Vegan Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$6.25
Just Egg, plant based egg, on a vegan butter croissant with hummus, vegan cheddar and tomato.
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird - SoHi
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Vegan Barbecue Jackfruit Sandwich
|$15.95
The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS
|Sausage Biscuit Sandwich (Vegan)
|$12.00
Scratch made fluffy biscuits with spicy sausage, cheddar, housemade hollandaise, egg and micro greens with a side of fruit. All vegan!