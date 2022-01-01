Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan sandwiches in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar image

 

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$15.99
Just egg breakfast sausage scramble, Good Planet mozzarella, vegan sriracha aioli on toasted sourdough, served with house potatoes
More about Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Item pic

 

Golden Fog Coffee

1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Ham Bagel Sandwich w/ chips$6.75
Your choice of vegan bagel with Veganaise, sprouts, tomato, vegan cheddar and vegan ham.
Just Egg Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$6.25
Just Egg, plant based egg, on a vegan bagel or vegan English Muffin, with vegan cheddar and tomato.
Just Egg Vegan Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$6.25
Just Egg, plant based egg, on a vegan butter croissant with hummus, vegan cheddar and tomato.
More about Golden Fog Coffee
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird - SoHi

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Barbecue Jackfruit Sandwich$15.95
More about Mama Bird - SoHi
Item pic

 

The Coffee Class

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sausage Biscuit Sandwich (Vegan)$12.00
Scratch made fluffy biscuits with spicy sausage, cheddar, housemade hollandaise, egg and micro greens with a side of fruit. All vegan!
More about The Coffee Class
Item pic

 

Cafe Express - 2521 S Fort Apache Rd

2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Tuna Sandwich$13.95
More about Cafe Express - 2521 S Fort Apache Rd

Map

Map

