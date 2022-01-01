Short ribs in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve short ribs
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carson Kitchen
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Short Rib Steak
|$31.00
sambal butter, kimchi chimichurri
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Via Brasil Steakhouse
1225 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|Beef Short Rib
|$18.99
(6oz) Beef Rib served with caramelized onion and honey mustard
Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc
7450 W. Cheyenne Ave Suite 102, Las Vegas
|Short Rib Potstickers
|$15.00
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Short Rib Masaman
|$22.95
Tender short ribs in homemade masaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peanuts, and tamarind juice
**Allergen Info - PEANUTS**