Short ribs in Las Vegas

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carson Kitchen

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Steak$31.00
sambal butter, kimchi chimichurri
More about Carson Kitchen
Via Brasil Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Via Brasil Steakhouse

1225 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Short Rib$18.99
(6oz) Beef Rib served with caramelized onion and honey mustard
More about Via Brasil Steakhouse
Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc image

 

Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc

7450 W. Cheyenne Ave Suite 102, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Potstickers$15.00
More about Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc
Item pic

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Masaman$22.95
Tender short ribs in homemade masaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peanuts, and tamarind juice
**Allergen Info - PEANUTS**
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Item pic

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Masaman$22.95
Tender short ribs in homemade masaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peanuts, and tamarind juice
**Allergen Info - PEANUTS**
More about Lemongrass & Lime

