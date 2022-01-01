Scallops in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve scallops
Graze Kitchen
7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas
|BLACKENED TOFU SCALLOPS
|$20.00
summer succotash, remoulade (gf)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas
|Bacon Scallops
|$13.99
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas
|Scallop Escargots *
|$14.00
Sea Scallops, Garlic butter
Salt and black pepper
Panko
Served with lemon wedge
ALLERGIES:
SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD
MILK- DAIRY
WHEAT-GLUTEN
|Pan Seared Scallops *
|$14.00
4-5 Scallops
Oil, Salt & Pepper
Piquillo puree
Pesto, Chili Oil,
Micro greens
ALLERGIES:
SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD
WHEAT-GLUTEN
Firefly Tapas Kitchen
7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$14.00
piquillo pepper- potato puree, herb oil, microgreens
|Scallops "Escargot"
|$14.00
scallops baked in garlic-herb butter