Scallops in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve scallops

Graze Kitchen image

 

Graze Kitchen

7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLACKENED TOFU SCALLOPS$20.00
summer succotash, remoulade (gf)
More about Graze Kitchen
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (3664 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Scallops$13.99
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (5966 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Escargots *$14.00
Sea Scallops, Garlic butter
Salt and black pepper
Panko
Served with lemon wedge
ALLERGIES:
SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD
MILK- DAIRY
WHEAT-GLUTEN
Pan Seared Scallops *$14.00
4-5 Scallops
Oil, Salt & Pepper
Piquillo puree
Pesto, Chili Oil,
Micro greens
ALLERGIES:
SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD
WHEAT-GLUTEN
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

 

Firefly Tapas Kitchen

7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Scallops$14.00
piquillo pepper- potato puree, herb oil, microgreens
Scallops "Escargot"$14.00
scallops baked in garlic-herb butter
More about Firefly Tapas Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Scallop$11.95
Deep fried scallops wrapped with bacon served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas

