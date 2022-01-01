Fried rice in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve fried rice
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS
Geisha House Steak & Sushi
6572 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.95
|Steak Fried Rice
|$11.95
|Regular Fried Rice
|$9.95
Lamaii
4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, LAS VEGAS
|Mun Pu Fried Rice
|$16.00
Fried rice stirred fried in crab fat with crab meat lumps
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|House Fried Rice
|$12.95
Jasmine rice, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, green onions, and egg
Qwik Thai 2
9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Fried Rice
|$11.95
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Choice of meat with yellow curry powder, egg, tomato, cashew nuts, pineapple, raisin and onion