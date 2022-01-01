Fried rice in Las Vegas

Geisha House Steak & Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

Geisha House Steak & Sushi

6572 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (2124 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.95
Steak Fried Rice$11.95
Regular Fried Rice$9.95
Fried Rice image

 

Qwik Thai

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$11.95
Lamaii image

 

Lamaii

4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, LAS VEGAS

Avg 4.5 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Mun Pu Fried Rice$16.00
Fried rice stirred fried in crab fat with crab meat lumps
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
House Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine rice, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, green onions, and egg
Fried Rice image

 

Qwik Thai 2

9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$11.95
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Choice of meat with yellow curry powder, egg, tomato, cashew nuts, pineapple, raisin and onion
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine rice, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, green onions, and egg
