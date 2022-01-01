Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Consumer pic

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn

2490 E. Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Taco$3.99
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Veggie Tacos$5.29
These two kid's tacos comes with chips choice of two toppings, and a free kid's drink.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Taco$2.99
Corn tortilla , mashed potato, mushroom, onion, roasted poblano pepper, corn, garlic, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico
More about Tacotarian
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD image

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD

7684 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Enterprise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Taco$3.99
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Veggie Delight Tacos$16.45
Grilled Fajita Style Vegetables, Corn Tortillas, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
3 Vegan Veggie Delight Tacos$18.95
Grilled Fajita Style Vegetables, Corn Tortillas, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Guacamole, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
7deb7dde-0fe7-4c3b-8be2-faa30e074ac7 image

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Taco$2.99
Corn tortilla , mashed potato, mushroom, onion, roasted poblano pepper, corn, garlic, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico
More about Tacotarian
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Azure image

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Azure

7280 W. Azure Dr., Ste. 150, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Taco$3.99
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Azure
Item pic

 

Tacotarian

5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Taco$2.99
Corn tortilla , mashed potato, mushroom, onion, roasted poblano pepper, corn, garlic, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico
More about Tacotarian

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Bruschetta

Edamame

Octopus

Steak Bowls

Sweet Potato Fries

Hummus

Chicken Pasta

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston