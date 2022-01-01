Veggie tacos in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve veggie tacos
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn
2490 E. Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas
|Veggie Taco
|$3.99
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Kids Veggie Tacos
|$5.29
These two kid's tacos comes with chips choice of two toppings, and a free kid's drink.
More about Tacotarian
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Veggie Taco
|$2.99
Corn tortilla , mashed potato, mushroom, onion, roasted poblano pepper, corn, garlic, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD
7684 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Enterprise
|Veggie Taco
|$3.99
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|3 Veggie Delight Tacos
|$16.45
Grilled Fajita Style Vegetables, Corn Tortillas, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
|3 Vegan Veggie Delight Tacos
|$18.95
Grilled Fajita Style Vegetables, Corn Tortillas, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Guacamole, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
More about Tacotarian
FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas
|Veggie Taco
|$2.99
Corn tortilla , mashed potato, mushroom, onion, roasted poblano pepper, corn, garlic, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Azure
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Azure
7280 W. Azure Dr., Ste. 150, Las Vegas
|Veggie Taco
|$3.99