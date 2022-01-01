Waffles in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve waffles
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Ordinarie
210 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|Chicken And Waffles
|$16.00
Our famous Spicy Fried Chicken and waffles. Rye Waffles, chili crisp, sherry maple, fried egg and scallions.
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Waffle Combo
|$14.50
One Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powder sugar. Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.
|Waffle
|$8.00
|Love-Lee Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
2 full Chicken Wings, Belgium waffle cut into pieces. Served with two sweet & one savory dipping sauces on the side.
Sweet-(Apple Cinnamon Cheese Sauce & Buttered Syrup)
Savory - Pork Sausage Gravy
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Social List - Long Beach
2105 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Peanut Butter French Toast Waffles
|$14.00
Just made brioche waffle, raspberry peanut
butter sauce, mixed berry puree, bananas brûlée,
whipped sweet cream
Georgia's Restaurant
4101 McGowen St. Suite 155, LONG BEACH
|Chicken & Waffle
|$14.95
Signature fried chicken, belgian waffle, maple syrup, creaming honey butter
Berlin Bistro
420 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Waffle Latte
|Chocolate Waffle
|$16.00
early glenn cherries, creme legere,
bee pollen, cherry and fermented berry reduction
Eat Fantastic Long Beach
6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach
|#87. Waffle 🧇 Plate
|$9.50
|Waffles 🧇 (1 Belgium waffle topped with strawberries 🍓)
|$7.00
|Chicken & Waffles
|$11.50
The Wild Chive
2650 East Broadway, Long Beach
|CHICK'N & WAFFLES
|$17.00
Crispy beer-battered chik'n, Belgian cornbread waffles, habanero-strawberry jam, chive-butter & pure maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar
|BELGIAN CORNBREAD WAFFLE
|$13.00
coco whip, fresh strawberries, dusted powdered sugar, maple syrup
