Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Ordinarie

210 The Promenade North, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken And Waffles$16.00
Our famous Spicy Fried Chicken and waffles. Rye Waffles, chili crisp, sherry maple, fried egg and scallions.
More about The Ordinarie
Banner pic

 

The Breakfast Bar 4th Street

3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Combo$14.50
One Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powder sugar. Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.
Waffle$8.00
Love-Lee Chicken & Waffles$17.00
2 full Chicken Wings, Belgium waffle cut into pieces. Served with two sweet & one savory dipping sauces on the side.
Sweet-(Apple Cinnamon Cheese Sauce & Buttered Syrup)
Savory - Pork Sausage Gravy
More about The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Social List - Long Beach

2105 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (3036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter French Toast Waffles$14.00
Just made brioche waffle, raspberry peanut
butter sauce, mixed berry puree, bananas brûlée,
whipped sweet cream
More about The Social List - Long Beach
Item pic

 

Georgia's Restaurant

4101 McGowen St. Suite 155, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$14.95
Signature fried chicken, belgian waffle, maple syrup, creaming honey butter
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Berlin Bistro

420 E 4th Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (1871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Latte
Chocolate Waffle$16.00
early glenn cherries, creme legere,
bee pollen, cherry and fermented berry reduction
More about Berlin Bistro
Eat Fantastic Long Beach image

 

Eat Fantastic Long Beach

6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#87. Waffle 🧇 Plate$9.50
Waffles 🧇 (1 Belgium waffle topped with strawberries 🍓)$7.00
Chicken & Waffles$11.50
More about Eat Fantastic Long Beach
CHICK'N & WAFFLES image

 

The Wild Chive

2650 East Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICK'N & WAFFLES$17.00
Crispy beer-battered chik'n, Belgian cornbread waffles, habanero-strawberry jam, chive-butter & pure maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar
BELGIAN CORNBREAD WAFFLE$13.00
coco whip, fresh strawberries, dusted powdered sugar, maple syrup
More about The Wild Chive
The Breakfast Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Bar

70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (6889 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle$8.00
Love-Lee Chicken & Waffles$17.00
2 full Chicken Wings, Belgium waffle cut into pieces. Served with two sweet & one savory dipping sauces on the side.
Sweet-(Apple Cinnamon Cheese Sauce & Buttered Syrup)
Savory - Pork Sausage Gravy
Waffle Combo$14.50
One Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powder sugar. Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.
More about The Breakfast Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Hash Browns

Pasta Salad

Penne

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Street Tacos

Tomato Salad

Garlic Bread

French Fries

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston