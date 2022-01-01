Los Gatos bars & lounges you'll love
Enoteca la Storia
416 N Santa Cruz Ave, Monte Sereno
|Popular items
|Caprese Insalate
|$15.00
cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, salt, pepper, and fresh basil
|Caesar
|$14.00
romaine, grated pecorino, croutons and house made Caesar dressing (contains anchovy)
|Minestone Soup
|$9.00
pancetta, seasonal vegetables, cannellini beans, Parmesan, basil, crostini
North
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS
|Popular items
|Chicken Pho
|$16.95
(GF)
Rice Noodle, Chicken Breast, Savory Chicken Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Shallots
|Shaking Beef
|$31.95
Cubed Beef Tenderloin, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Butter Lettuce, Lime & Pepper Dipping Sauce
|Garlic Noodles
|$12.95
Garlic Butter, Caramelized Fish Sauce,
Crispy Shallots, Scallions
PIZZA
Centonove
109 W Main St, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Parma
|$20.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, parmigiano reggiano.
|Agnolotti Alla Nerano
|$24.00
Homemade agnolotti filled with zucchini, butter, basil and caciovallo cheese DOP
|Funghi
|$20.00
Wild mushrooms, garlic, taleggio cheese & porcini oil.
PASTA
The Pastaria & Market
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$8.00
ciabatta bread, garlic butter, parmesan cheese
|Ciabatta Bread
|$8.00
Served hot out of our oven.
Also available par-baked to take home and finish in the oven.
|Tagliatelle & Truffle Cream Sauce
|$24.00
Chicken breast slices, mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes.
SEAFOOD
The Bywater
532 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
|Hot Fried Chicken Po Boy
|$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
|Oyster Po Boy
|$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE ON SUNDAYS
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Andale Burrito
|$10.00
Choice of filling, beans, rice, pico de gallo, tortilla chips.
|Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa
|$9.00
Avocados, pico de gallo, chips.
|Mesquite Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, tomato, avocado, romaine and mixed greens, roasted garlic oregano dressing.
FRENCH FRIES
Eleven College Ave
11 College Avenue, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|kid Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
|Halibut
|$41.00
|soup Du Jour
|$9.00
PIZZA • GRILL
Double D’s Sports Grille Inc
354 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Cup of Minestrone
|$6.00
Shepherd & Sims
15970 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|S&S ONLY BURGER
|$21.00
house ground angus brisket & shoulder, bread & butter pickle, caramelized onions, sharp white cheddar, sauce choron, steak fries
|S&S SALAD
|$12.00
little gem lettuce, mizuna, arugula, red onion, fennel, tomatoes, avocado, potatoes, zesty red wine vinaigrette
|ALBONDIGAS
|$15.00