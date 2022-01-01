Los Gatos bars & lounges you'll love

Los Gatos restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Los Gatos

Enoteca la Storia

 

Enoteca la Storia

416 N Santa Cruz Ave, Monte Sereno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caprese Insalate$15.00
cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, salt, pepper, and fresh basil
Caesar$14.00
romaine, grated pecorino, croutons and house made Caesar dressing (contains anchovy)
Minestone Soup$9.00
pancetta, seasonal vegetables, cannellini beans, Parmesan, basil, crostini
More about Enoteca la Storia
North

 

North

133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pho$16.95
(GF)
Rice Noodle, Chicken Breast, Savory Chicken Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Shallots
Shaking Beef$31.95
Cubed Beef Tenderloin, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Butter Lettuce, Lime & Pepper Dipping Sauce
Garlic Noodles$12.95
Garlic Butter, Caramelized Fish Sauce,
Crispy Shallots, Scallions
More about North
Centonove

PIZZA

Centonove

109 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.5 (2730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Parma$20.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, parmigiano reggiano.
Agnolotti Alla Nerano$24.00
Homemade agnolotti filled with zucchini, butter, basil and caciovallo cheese DOP
Funghi$20.00
Wild mushrooms, garlic, taleggio cheese & porcini oil.
More about Centonove
The Pastaria & Market

PASTA

The Pastaria & Market

27 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (709 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread$8.00
ciabatta bread, garlic butter, parmesan cheese
Ciabatta Bread$8.00
Served hot out of our oven.
Also available par-baked to take home and finish in the oven.
Tagliatelle & Truffle Cream Sauce$24.00
Chicken breast slices, mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes.
More about The Pastaria & Market
The Bywater

SEAFOOD

The Bywater

532 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 3.7 (758 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Po Boy$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
Hot Fried Chicken Po Boy$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
Oyster Po Boy$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE ON SUNDAYS
More about The Bywater
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

 

Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Andale Burrito$10.00
Choice of filling, beans, rice, pico de gallo, tortilla chips.
Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa$9.00
Avocados, pico de gallo, chips.
Mesquite Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, tomato, avocado, romaine and mixed greens, roasted garlic oregano dressing.
More about Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
Eleven College Ave

FRENCH FRIES

Eleven College Ave

11 College Avenue, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
kid Chicken Tenders$9.00
Halibut$41.00
soup Du Jour$9.00
More about Eleven College Ave
Double D's Sports Grille Inc

PIZZA • GRILL

Double D’s Sports Grille Inc

354 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cup of Minestrone$6.00
More about Double D’s Sports Grille Inc
Shepherd & Sims

15970 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S&S ONLY BURGER$21.00
house ground angus brisket & shoulder, bread & butter pickle, caramelized onions, sharp white cheddar, sauce choron, steak fries
S&S SALAD$12.00
little gem lettuce, mizuna, arugula, red onion, fennel, tomatoes, avocado, potatoes, zesty red wine vinaigrette
ALBONDIGAS$15.00
More about Shepherd & Sims
Épernay Bistro

29 E main Street, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Épernay Bistro

