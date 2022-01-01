Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped chicken salad in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Feast BBQ

10318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Salad$9.99
Our Chopped Smoked Chicken, Greens, Green Onions, Mexican Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, and Pickled Red Onions Served with Our House Made Ranch.
More about Feast BBQ
NamNam Cafe

318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$10.00
shredded cabbage, chicken, onions and carrots tossed in a chilli-lime-fish sauce. Topped with peanuts, fried shallots and cilantro. Medium spicy!
More about NamNam Cafe
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Feast BBQ

909 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Salad$9.99
Our Chopped Smoked Chicken, Greens, Green Onions, Mexican Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, and Pickled Red Onions Served with Our House Made Ranch.
Chopped Chicken Salad - Boxed Lunch$9.99
Our Chopped Chicken Salad Boxed Lunch includes Fresh Greens, our Smoked & Chopped Chicken (or Crispy Tofu), Green Onions, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions and your choice of our House-Made Ranch, Smoked Mustard Dressing, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Feast BBQ

