Nachos in Louisville

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
11324 Preston Highway, Louisville
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Mussel and Burger Bar
113 S 7th St, Louisville
|Short Rib Nachos
|$13.99
Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip
El Taco Luchador
5205 New Cut Rd, Louisville
|Nachos
|$10.99
House corn tortilla chips, queso, Pico de Gallo, luchador pickled onions, guacamole, crema, queso fresco cheese, luchador pickled jalapeno, cilantro
Atria Haymarket Bistro
300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville
|3-CHEESE NACHOS
|$8.75
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
241 Blankenbaker PKWY, Louisville
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
El Taco Luchador
9204 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Nachos
|$10.99
House corn tortilla chips, queso, Pico de Gallo, luchador pickled onions, guacamole, crema, queso fresco cheese, luchador pickled jalapeno, cilantro
Blind Squirrel Restaurant
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|Rumpke Mountain Nachos
|$15.00
Warm tortilla chips topped with choice of pulled pork or seasoned ground beef, queso cheese, fresh jalapenos, green onions, pico de gallo topped with guacamole, and spicy sour cream
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Zanzabar
2100 South Preston Street, Louisville
|Nachos
|$9.00
Tortilla chips smothered in queso, layered with BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, smoked gouda, salsa, and pickled red onions. Served with side of sour cream
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Noche Mexican BBQ
1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Brisket Nachos
|$17.00
Smoked Brisket with chiles toreados, pickled jalapeños, pickled onions, pepitas, guacamole, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goodwood 101
636 East Main St, Louisville
|Nachos
|$9.99
corn tortilla chips, beer cheese queso, diced red tomato, pickled red onion, jalapeno, sour cream