Nachos in Louisville

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11324 Preston Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Mussel and Burger Bar

113 S 7th St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Nachos$13.99
Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip
El Taco Luchador

5205 New Cut Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$10.99
House corn tortilla chips, queso, Pico de Gallo, luchador pickled onions, guacamole, crema, queso fresco cheese, luchador pickled jalapeno, cilantro
Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
3-CHEESE NACHOS$8.75
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville

Avg 4 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

241 Blankenbaker PKWY, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
El Taco Luchador

9204 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$10.99
House corn tortilla chips, queso, Pico de Gallo, luchador pickled onions, guacamole, crema, queso fresco cheese, luchador pickled jalapeno, cilantro
Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rumpke Mountain Nachos$15.00
Warm tortilla chips topped with choice of pulled pork or seasoned ground beef, queso cheese, fresh jalapenos, green onions, pico de gallo topped with guacamole, and spicy sour cream
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Zanzabar

2100 South Preston Street, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$9.00
Tortilla chips smothered in queso, layered with BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, smoked gouda, salsa, and pickled red onions. Served with side of sour cream
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Noche Mexican BBQ

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Nachos$17.00
Smoked Brisket with chiles toreados, pickled jalapeños, pickled onions, pepitas, guacamole, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodwood 101

636 East Main St, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$9.99
corn tortilla chips, beer cheese queso, diced red tomato, pickled red onion, jalapeno, sour cream
SANDWICHES

Galaxie

732 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Nachos (SM)$9.00
loaded nachos served with black beans, queso, salsa verde, avocado mousse, pico de gallo, jalapeño, pickled red onion, feta, and cilantro. Small version.
