Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve pho

Paris Banh Mi & Bakery image

 

Paris Banh Mi & Bakery

1237 Bardstown Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
B9.Beef Cheesesteak ( Banh Mi Bo Pho Mai)$7.95
Stir-fried beef with onions , banana peppers, slice mushroom , mozzarella cheese and Tikka Masala Sauce .
B10. Pork Cheesesteak ( Banh Mi Thit Pho Mai)$7.95
Stir-fried pork with onions, banana peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
More about Paris Banh Mi & Bakery
Item pic

 

NamNam Cafe

318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pho Vegetable$12.75
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle vegetarian soup with broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms and tofu.
Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño and hoisin/sriracha.
Pho Chicken$13.00
Pho Brisket$13.00
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup with Stone Cross Farms grass fed brisket.
Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño and hoisin/sriracha.
More about NamNam Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Brisket

Shrimp Tempura

Muffins

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Flan

Massaman Curry

Spinach Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston