Pho in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve pho
More about Paris Banh Mi & Bakery
Paris Banh Mi & Bakery
1237 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|B9.Beef Cheesesteak ( Banh Mi Bo Pho Mai)
|$7.95
Stir-fried beef with onions , banana peppers, slice mushroom , mozzarella cheese and Tikka Masala Sauce .
|B10. Pork Cheesesteak ( Banh Mi Thit Pho Mai)
|$7.95
Stir-fried pork with onions, banana peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
More about NamNam Cafe
NamNam Cafe
318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville
|Pho Vegetable
|$12.75
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle vegetarian soup with broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms and tofu.
Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño and hoisin/sriracha.
|Pho Chicken
|$13.00
|Pho Brisket
|$13.00
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup with Stone Cross Farms grass fed brisket.
Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño and hoisin/sriracha.