Italian subs in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve italian subs
Derby City Pizza Co.
9910 Linn Station Rd, Anchorage
|Italian Sub
|$8.99
Thick meat lover’s sandwich with ham, pepperoni and salami, topped with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8' Italian bread.
PASTA • CHEESE
Lotsa Pasta
3717 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Italian Sub
|$8.50
Genoa Salami, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Mild Provolone, Rosemary/Herb Oil, Lettuce & Tomato on Crusty Italian Bread (red onion optional)
Roosters
5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Roosters
4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
Roosters
10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville
|Italian Sub
|$8.99
Thick meat lover’s sandwich with ham, pepperoni and salami, topped with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8' Italian bread.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville
|Italian Sub
|$8.99
Thick meat lover’s sandwich with ham, pepperoni and salami, topped with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8' Italian bread.
PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
Derby City Pizza Co.
12900 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
|Italian Sub
|$8.99
Thick meat lover’s sandwich with ham, pepperoni and salami, topped with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8' Italian bread.