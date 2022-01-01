Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

 

Derby City Pizza Co.

9910 Linn Station Rd, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sub$8.99
Thick meat lover’s sandwich with ham, pepperoni and salami, topped with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8' Italian bread.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Italian Sub image

PASTA • CHEESE

Lotsa Pasta

3717 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$8.50
Genoa Salami, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Mild Provolone, Rosemary/Herb Oil, Lettuce & Tomato on Crusty Italian Bread (red onion optional)
More about Lotsa Pasta
Item pic

 

Roosters

5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Item pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Roosters

4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Roosters

10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (1226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sub$8.99
Thick meat lover’s sandwich with ham, pepperoni and salami, topped with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8' Italian bread.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sub$8.99
Thick meat lover’s sandwich with ham, pepperoni and salami, topped with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8' Italian bread.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville

Avg 4.1 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Derby City Pizza Co.

12900 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sub$8.99
Thick meat lover’s sandwich with ham, pepperoni and salami, topped with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8' Italian bread.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

2331 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sub$8.99
Thick meat lover’s sandwich with ham, pepperoni and salami, topped with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8' Italian bread.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.

