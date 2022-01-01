Edamame in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve edamame
More about Ramen House
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen House
1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Edamame
|$4.50
|Spicy Garlic Edamame
|$6.50
More about Yang Kee Noodle
Yang Kee Noodle
13301 Shelbyville Rd., Suite 101, Louisville
|Edamame
|$4.49
Steamed soybeans (in their shell), seasoned with koser salt.
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|Edamame
|$3.95
lightly salted soybeans
More about White Buddha
White Buddha
12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville
|Edamame
|$3.75
BOILED SOYBEANS SPRINKLED WITH SEA SALT
More about Wild Ginger
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Wild Ginger
1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Steamed Edamame
|$6.00
|Wild Ginger Edamame
|$6.00
Sautéed in garlic and splash of soy sauce
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek
|Spicy Edamame
|$6.00
|Edamame
|$5.50
More about Simply Thai
Simply Thai
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville
|Edamame Pods
|$4.95
Steamed soybean pods dusted with salt.