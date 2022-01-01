Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve edamame

Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen House

1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (389 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$4.50
Spicy Garlic Edamame$6.50
More about Ramen House
Yang Kee Noodle image

 

Yang Kee Noodle

13301 Shelbyville Rd., Suite 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$4.49
Steamed soybeans (in their shell), seasoned with koser salt.
More about Yang Kee Noodle
ATG Public House image

 

ATG Public House

1576 Bardstown RD, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Edamame$5.00
More about ATG Public House
Consumer pic

 

Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi

12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$3.95
lightly salted soybeans
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
White Buddha image

 

White Buddha

12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$3.75
BOILED SOYBEANS SPRINKLED WITH SEA SALT
More about White Buddha
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Wild Ginger

1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Edamame$6.00
Wild Ginger Edamame$6.00
Sautéed in garlic and splash of soy sauce
More about Wild Ginger
Item pic

 

Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Edamame$6.00
Edamame$5.50
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Simply Thai

12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame Pods$4.95
Steamed soybean pods dusted with salt.
More about Simply Thai
Item pic

 

Simply Thai

323 Wallace Ave., LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Pods$4.95
Steamed soybean pods dusted with salt.
More about Simply Thai

