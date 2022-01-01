Shrimp tacos in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Blackened Shrimp, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Dill Tarter
Mussel and Burger Bar
9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.99
Atria Haymarket Bistro
300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville
|Tempura Shrimp Puffy Taco
|$2.75
Miso togarashi crema with bok choy slaw, and chile chutney
Taqueria El Comal
9609 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$3.15
Your choice of tortilla, grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado.
|SHRIMP TACO COMBO
|$12.99
Tacos comes with your choice of tortilla, grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado. Served with rice and beans.