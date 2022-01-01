Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Recbar image

 

Recbar

10301 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boomshakalaka Shrimp Tacos$11.00
More about Recbar
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Blackened Shrimp, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Dill Tarter
More about Gander American Grill
Mussel and Burger Bar image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$17.99
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Atria Haymarket Bistro image

 

Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tempura Shrimp Puffy Taco$2.75
Miso togarashi crema with bok choy slaw, and chile chutney
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Taqueria El Comal image

 

Taqueria El Comal

9609 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TACOS$3.15
Your choice of tortilla, grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado.
SHRIMP TACO COMBO$12.99
Tacos comes with your choice of tortilla, grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado. Served with rice and beans.
More about Taqueria El Comal
Noche Mexican BBQ image

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Noche Mexican BBQ

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$22.00
More about Noche Mexican BBQ

