Taco salad in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

El Mariachi - Louisville

9901 La Grange Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.99
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
Taco Salad Fajita$11.99
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
Taco Salad Clasico$8.99
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
More about El Mariachi - Louisville
Taqueria El Comal image

 

Taqueria El Comal

9609 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Taco salad$7.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, served with your choice of meat, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.
TACO SALAD$8.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, with your choice of meat, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
More about Taqueria El Comal

