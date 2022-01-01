Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sauteed spinach in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve sauteed spinach

Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven - Aventura

20475 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sauteed Spinach$10.00
Side of fresh whole leaf spinach sauteed with garlic and oil
More about The Sicilian Oven - Aventura
Consumer pic

 

Sawa

360 San Lorenzo Ave # 1500, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sauteed Spinach$6.99
More about Sawa

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Flautas

Seafood Soup

Jalapeno Poppers

Chicken Fried Steaks

Ribeye Steak

Seaweed Salad

Boba Tea

Soft Shell Crabs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (240 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston