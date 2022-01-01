Midlothian bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Midlothian
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Sergio's Pizzeria
4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak Hoagie Sandwich
|$8.95
|Spaghetti
|10 Buffalo Wings
|$11.50
More about Charred
Charred
13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Wood Oven Meatballs
|$11.00
Mixture of beef, pork and veal meatballs served with roasted tomato sauce, pecorino and parsley. Served with House Bread.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$12.00
Local Brioche with Seven Hills Angus Beef.
|Margherita
|$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil and sea salt
More about The Boathouse
The Boathouse
4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
crispy brussels sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, calabrian chili, balsamic glaze
|Classic Caesar*
|$9.00
hearts of romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese, white anchovies, house-made caesar dressing
|Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies
|$9.00
honey sriracha butter
More about Wood and Iron Midlothian
Wood and Iron Midlothian
11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$12.98
|Ultimate Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$13.98
|Kid's Chicken Fingers
|$6.98
More about The Shaved Duck Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
The Shaved Duck Restaurant
15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
hand-cut fries
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$11.00
(4) tomato jam, goat cheese, garlic-herb oil
|Duck Breast
|$31.00
sweet potato pavé, crispy brussel sprouts, cherry-port sauce (cooked to medium rare)
More about The Hard Shell
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.95
house tartar, arugula
|Shrimp & Scallops
|$28.95
orange sticky rice, sautéed vegetables, soy ginger butter
|Fish Tacos
|$18.95
fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, pineapple salsa, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli
More about Sedona Taphouse
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sedona Taphouse
15732 WC Main St, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Canyon Nachos
|$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
|Hangover Burger
|$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
More about Tazza Kitchen
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Freestyle Pizza
|$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
|Chips & Guacamole
|$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)