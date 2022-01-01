Midlothian bars & lounges you'll love

Sergio's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak Hoagie Sandwich$8.95
Spaghetti
10 Buffalo Wings$11.50
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
Charred image

 

Charred

13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood Oven Meatballs$11.00
Mixture of beef, pork and veal meatballs served with roasted tomato sauce, pecorino and parsley. Served with House Bread.
Build Your Own Burger$12.00
Local Brioche with Seven Hills Angus Beef.
Margherita$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil and sea salt
More about Charred
The Boathouse image

 

The Boathouse

4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
crispy brussels sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, calabrian chili, balsamic glaze
Classic Caesar*$9.00
hearts of romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese, white anchovies, house-made caesar dressing
Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies$9.00
honey sriracha butter
More about The Boathouse
Wood and Iron Midlothian image

 

Wood and Iron Midlothian

11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$12.98
Ultimate Bacon Cheddar Burger$13.98
Kid's Chicken Fingers$6.98
More about Wood and Iron Midlothian
The Shaved Duck Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

The Shaved Duck Restaurant

15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
hand-cut fries
Fried Green Tomatoes$11.00
(4) tomato jam, goat cheese, garlic-herb oil
Duck Breast$31.00
sweet potato pavé, crispy brussel sprouts, cherry-port sauce (cooked to medium rare)
More about The Shaved Duck Restaurant
The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.95
house tartar, arugula
Shrimp & Scallops$28.95
orange sticky rice, sautéed vegetables, soy ginger butter
Fish Tacos$18.95
fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, pineapple salsa, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli
More about The Hard Shell
Sedona Taphouse image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sedona Taphouse

15732 WC Main St, Midlothian

Avg 4 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Canyon Nachos$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
Hangover Burger$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
More about Sedona Taphouse
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Freestyle Pizza$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings
Margherita Pizza$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
Chips & Guacamole$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

