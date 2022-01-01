Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken curry

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

Takeout
Chicken Curry$9.24
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices. Served with Somali rice or couscous
More about Afro Deli & Grill
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN KARAAGE CURRY$14.00
japanese style curry / chicken karaage / potato / onion / carrot / fukujinzuke pickles
More about Zen Box Izakaya
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chicken curry$13.00
boneless chicken prepared in a onion tomato curry with ginger, garlic and spices
More about Dancing Ganesha
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ap1 Chicken Curry Puffs$8.50
Two handmade puff pastries with chicken, potato, carrot & curry
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

