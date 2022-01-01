Southwest Latin American restaurants you'll love
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese
|burrito bowl
|$15.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, salsa, queso fresco and a choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga, pork pastor or shrimp
|Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
FRENCH FRIES
Victors 1959 Cafe
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|DIA Y NOCHE
|$13.95
Two eggs with black beans over white rice, served with sweet plantains, Creole sauce & toast choice.
|EGGS HAVANA
|$14.25
2 eggs served with our black beans, creole sauce, yuca frita with mojo sauce and toast choice.
|BEEF EMPANADA
|$3.95
Savory pastries filled with Beef from our popular & delicious Picadillo! Served with creole sauce.
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Small Green Sauce
|$0.35
1.5 oz - w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)
|Roasted Pork & Over Easy Egg Bowl
|$14.25
Yellow Rice, Creamed Spinach w/Jalapeño, Crispy Onions & Red Chile Sauce
|Sweet Corn-Cornbread
|$3.25
Vegetarian
El Jefe Food Truck
5309 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Breakfast burrito
|$10.00
12" flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage
|Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.00
Grilled shrimp with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & chipotle sour cream