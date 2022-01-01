Southwest Latin American restaurants you'll love

Go
Southwest restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Southwest

El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese
burrito bowl$15.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, salsa, queso fresco and a choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga, pork pastor or shrimp
Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
Victors 1959 Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Victors 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
DIA Y NOCHE$13.95
Two eggs with black beans over white rice, served with sweet plantains, Creole sauce & toast choice.
EGGS HAVANA$14.25
2 eggs served with our black beans, creole sauce, yuca frita with mojo sauce and toast choice.
BEEF EMPANADA$3.95
Savory pastries filled with Beef from our popular & delicious Picadillo! Served with creole sauce.
More about Victors 1959 Cafe
Brasa Rotisserie image

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Green Sauce$0.35
1.5 oz - w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)
Roasted Pork & Over Easy Egg Bowl$14.25
Yellow Rice, Creamed Spinach w/Jalapeño, Crispy Onions & Red Chile Sauce
Sweet Corn-Cornbread$3.25
Vegetarian
More about Brasa Rotisserie
El Jefe Food Truck image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Food Truck

5309 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast burrito$10.00
12" flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage
Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
Shrimp Tacos$10.00
Grilled shrimp with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & chipotle sour cream
More about El Jefe Food Truck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southwest

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Barbacoas

Map

More near Southwest to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston