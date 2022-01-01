Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve po boy

Street Brothers Seafood* - 540 Paragon Mills Dr

540 Paragon Mills Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP PO'BOY$9.99
C3. SHRIMP PO'BOY$12.99
2 SIDE ITEMS
C1. OYSTER PO'BOY$10.99
2 SIDE ITEMS
More about Street Brothers Seafood* - 540 Paragon Mills Dr
Item pic

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Melrose - P&L Melrose

2600 8th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po' Boy$0.00
Shrimp, grilled or fried, lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, and cilantro in a flour tortilla
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Melrose - P&L Melrose
Item pic

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - P&L Sylvan Park

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po'Boy Taco$5.50
Grilled or fried shrimp, lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, micro
cilantro. Served on a fresh-made flour tortilla.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - P&L Sylvan Park
The Gumbo Bros image

 

The Gumbo Bros - Nashville

505 12th Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cajun Chicken and Sausage Gumbo$6.00
Nanny's Seafood Gumbo$7.00
Fried Alligator$13.00
More about The Gumbo Bros - Nashville

