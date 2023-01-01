Fried chicken sandwiches in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine - Nashville_Hillsboro Village
1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
GRILL
Sonny's Patio Pub and Refuge
1322 6th Ave N, Nashville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
hand battered and pressed fried chicken breast • Duke's mayo • pickles • served on a potato roll • try it buffalo style!
Bottle Cap - 2403 12th Avenue South
2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, tabasco aioli served on a potato bun
Totos BBQ Express
4150 Gallatin Pike, Nashville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich + Side
|$12.03
Comes on Texas toast with 2 tenders with American cheese , pickles , Onions , slaw , mayo and your choice of any sauce
|Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$14.27