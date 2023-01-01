Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine - Nashville_Hillsboro Village

1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Sunshine - Nashville_Hillsboro Village
Sonny's Patio Pub image

GRILL

Sonny's Patio Pub and Refuge

1322 6th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
hand battered and pressed fried chicken breast • Duke's mayo • pickles • served on a potato roll • try it buffalo style!
More about Sonny's Patio Pub and Refuge
19351d5b-268e-4382-9e40-ef860e503c3a image

 

Bottle Cap - 2403 12th Avenue South

2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, tabasco aioli served on a potato bun
More about Bottle Cap - 2403 12th Avenue South
Item pic

 

Totos BBQ Express

4150 Gallatin Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich + Side$12.03
Comes on Texas toast with 2 tenders with American cheese , pickles , Onions , slaw , mayo and your choice of any sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo$14.27
More about Totos BBQ Express
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Tennfold

2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
b&b pickle slaw | cholula hot sauce mayo | Martin's potato roll
Fried Chicken Sandwich (DS)$15.60
b&b pickle slaw | cholula hot sauce mayo | Martin's potato roll
More about Tennfold

