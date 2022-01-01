Tortas in Nashville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Torta$8.99
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with fried white fish, cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Carne Asada Torta$8.99
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Chorizo Torta$8.99
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pastor Torta$8.99
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Fish Torta$8.99
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with fried white fish, cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Chorizo Torta$8.99
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta$7.99
More about 51st Deli
Restaurant banner

 

il Forno Pizzeria

1414 3rd Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta della zia$8.00
chocolate cake, whipped cream nutella
More about il Forno Pizzeria

