Tortas in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve tortas
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Fish Torta
|$8.99
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with fried white fish, cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
|Carne Asada Torta
|$8.99
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
|Chorizo Torta
|$8.99
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Pastor Torta
|$8.99
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
|Fish Torta
|$8.99
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with fried white fish, cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
|Chorizo Torta
|$8.99
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
More about il Forno Pizzeria
il Forno Pizzeria
1414 3rd Ave South, Nashville
|Torta della zia
|$8.00
chocolate cake, whipped cream nutella