Garden salad in Nashville

Urban Cookhouse Midtown - Nashville
1907 Broadway, Nashville
|Garden Side Salad (1 serving size)
|$4.00
Romaine and Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions & Cheddar Cheese.
|Garden Salad Boxed
|$10.50
|Garden Side Salad, Medium Bowl (serves 8-12)
|$30.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tennessee Brew Works - TO GO
809 Ewing Ave, Nashville
|Garden Salad
|$8.99
bibb lettuce + cherry tomato + pork belly + gouda frico + croutons + State Park Blonde ranch.
Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).
Flora+Fauna Cafe and Roaster
747 Douglas Avenue, Nashville
|Fall Garden Salad
|$11.00
spinach, feta, roasted butternut squash + beets, brussel sprouts,
candied pecans**, lemon zest drizzled with housemade balsamic vinaigrette
Can be made vegan upon request
|Summer Garden Salad
|$10.00
romaine, arugula, feta, tomato, red onion, red pepper, cucumber, mint, tossed in lemon vinaigrette
Cannot be modified to remove red onion, red pepper or cucumber
FRENCH FRIES
Fleet Street Pub
207 printers alley, Nashville
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Mixed greens and vegetables, with roasted shallot vinaigrette [GF] [VV]