Garden salad in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Urban Cookhouse Midtown - Nashville

1907 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Side Salad (1 serving size)$4.00
Romaine and Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions & Cheddar Cheese.
Garden Salad Boxed$10.50
Garden Side Salad, Medium Bowl (serves 8-12)$30.00
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tennessee Brew Works - TO GO

809 Ewing Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$8.99
bibb lettuce + cherry tomato + pork belly + gouda frico + croutons + State Park Blonde ranch.
Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).
Consumer pic

 

Flora+Fauna Cafe and Roaster

747 Douglas Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fall Garden Salad$11.00
spinach, feta, roasted butternut squash + beets, brussel sprouts,
candied pecans**, lemon zest drizzled with housemade balsamic vinaigrette
Can be made vegan upon request
Summer Garden Salad$10.00
romaine, arugula, feta, tomato, red onion, red pepper, cucumber, mint, tossed in lemon vinaigrette
Cannot be modified to remove red onion, red pepper or cucumber
Fleet Street Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Fleet Street Pub

207 printers alley, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (928 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$7.00
Mixed greens and vegetables, with roasted shallot vinaigrette [GF] [VV]
The Library Bar image

 

The Library Restaurant & Lounge

623 Union Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Garden Salad$6.00
