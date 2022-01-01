Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants
New Braunfels restaurants that serve nachos

42e79e26-8b5b-46f0-bf0d-324287ab64bc image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Old River City Cafe

2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mucho Macho Nachos$9.00
House made tortilla chips, pinto beans, queso cheese, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese. 2oz sour cream, rojo salsa, and jalapenos on the side
More about Old River City Cafe
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (1301 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Ground Beef Nachos$14.99
Lg Seafood Nachos$14.99
Kids Bean & Cheese Nachos$4.99
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
Captain Ron (Nachos) image

 

Gruene Barbecue Company

1308 Gruene Road, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Captain Ron (Nachos)$9.99
Large portion of tortilla chips covered with our homemade nacho cheese sauce and your choice of meat. BBQ sauce and jalapenos on top if you'd like!
More about Gruene Barbecue Company
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels image

 

Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels

2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nacho Supreme$8.00
Refried Beans, Taco meat, Cheddar, Queso, Jalapeno, Pico De Gallo
More about Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels
Item pic

 

Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Fajita Nachos$10.99
Fresh tostada chips topped with beans, certified Angus beef fajita or marinated chicken fajita and cheese. served with guacamole and pickled jalapeños.
Full Bean and Cheese Nachos$9.99
Fresh tostada chips topped with beans and cheese.
1/2 Deluxe Nachos$8.99
Fresh tostada chips topped with beans, seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole and pickled jalapeños.
More about Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
Restaurant banner

 

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

2031 Central Plaza Ste 103, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Ground Beef Nachos$14.99
Lg Bean & Cheese Nachos$10.99
Sm Bean & Cheese Nachos$9.99
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

