Nachos in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve nachos
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Old River City Cafe
2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels
|Mucho Macho Nachos
|$9.00
House made tortilla chips, pinto beans, queso cheese, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese. 2oz sour cream, rojo salsa, and jalapenos on the side
SEAFOOD
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels
|Lg Ground Beef Nachos
|$14.99
|Lg Seafood Nachos
|$14.99
|Kids Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$4.99
Gruene Barbecue Company
1308 Gruene Road, New Braunfels
|Captain Ron (Nachos)
|$9.99
Large portion of tortilla chips covered with our homemade nacho cheese sauce and your choice of meat. BBQ sauce and jalapenos on top if you'd like!
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels
2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels
|Nacho Supreme
|$8.00
Refried Beans, Taco meat, Cheddar, Queso, Jalapeno, Pico De Gallo
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels
|1/2 Fajita Nachos
|$10.99
Fresh tostada chips topped with beans, certified Angus beef fajita or marinated chicken fajita and cheese. served with guacamole and pickled jalapeños.
|Full Bean and Cheese Nachos
|$9.99
Fresh tostada chips topped with beans and cheese.
|1/2 Deluxe Nachos
|$8.99
Fresh tostada chips topped with beans, seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole and pickled jalapeños.