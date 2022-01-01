Overland Park Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Overland Park
More about Taco Naco KC
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Taco Naco KC
8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Bkft Burrito
|$5.75
6-inch handheld burrito with 1oz of scrambled egg, cheese, and 1oz of a filling of your choice on a pork-fat flour tortilla. NO VEGAN OPTION
|Chicken Achiote Al Pastor Taco
|$3.75
chicken al achiote, cilantro aoli, pineapple relish on a 5-inch corn tortilla
|Burrito XL
|$11.75
12-inch gigantic burrito loaded with rice, beans, cheese, aoli, and 4oz of meat filling of your choice on a pork-fat flour tortilla.
NO VEGAN OPTION
More about Sheridan's Unforked
Sheridan's Unforked
7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Citrus Crunch Chicken
|$4.90
*Honey citrus-guajillo glazed tempura all natural chicken breast with blistered onions/poblanos, fresh cilantro sprig, queso fresco. (344)
|Hail The Kale
|$7.30
Fresh ribbons of kale lightly tossed with parmesan cheese and lemon olive oil dressing, topped with toasted panko bread crumbs. (618)
|K Fries
|$4.00
Golden brown skin-on Kennebec potatoes, hand-cut, fried, sprinkled with pure ocean sea salt. Organic ketchup available. (324)
More about Tortilla Ranch
Tortilla Ranch
8617 College Blvd, Overland Park
|Popular items
|Enchilada
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
|Layered Nachos
|$9.25
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.00
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.