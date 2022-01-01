Overland Park Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Overland Park

Taco Naco KC image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Taco Naco KC

8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bkft Burrito$5.75
6-inch handheld burrito with 1oz of scrambled egg, cheese, and 1oz of a filling of your choice on a pork-fat flour tortilla. NO VEGAN OPTION
Chicken Achiote Al Pastor Taco$3.75
chicken al achiote, cilantro aoli, pineapple relish on a 5-inch corn tortilla
Burrito XL$11.75
12-inch gigantic burrito loaded with rice, beans, cheese, aoli, and 4oz of meat filling of your choice on a pork-fat flour tortilla.
NO VEGAN OPTION
More about Taco Naco KC
Sheridan's Unforked image

 

Sheridan's Unforked

7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Citrus Crunch Chicken$4.90
*Honey citrus-guajillo glazed tempura all natural chicken breast with blistered onions/poblanos, fresh cilantro sprig, queso fresco. (344)
Hail The Kale$7.30
Fresh ribbons of kale lightly tossed with parmesan cheese and lemon olive oil dressing, topped with toasted panko bread crumbs. (618)
K Fries$4.00
Golden brown skin-on Kennebec potatoes, hand-cut, fried, sprinkled with pure ocean sea salt. Organic ketchup available. (324)
More about Sheridan's Unforked
Tortilla Ranch image

 

Tortilla Ranch

8617 College Blvd, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2771 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilada
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Layered Nachos$9.25
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Burrito Bowl$9.00
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
More about Tortilla Ranch

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Overland Park

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Nachos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston