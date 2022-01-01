Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Lucha Street Tacos image

 

Lucha Street Tacos - Squirrel Hill

2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh

Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Al Pastor pork, grilled pineapples, cilantro and onions
More about Lucha Street Tacos - Squirrel Hill
Item pic

 

Totopo Cocina & Cantina

660 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Al Pastor Tacos$12.00
Two Marinated Pork Tacos topped with Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro, Raw Onions and Roasted Pineapple served on Blue Corn Tortillas. All Orders are for Tacos of the Same Kind. All Tacos Served with Fiesta Rice and Refried Beans except Skinny Tacos
More about Totopo Cocina & Cantina
Item pic

 

Duo's Taquería

5906 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

TakeoutFast Pay
AL PASTOR TACO PACKAGE$36.00
Al pastor spit roasted pork served with nixtamal tortillas, avocado salsa, arból salsa, pineapple, onion, cilantro, lime, and radish.
1 pound includes 12 tortillas
1/2 pound includes 6 tortillas
More about Duo's Taquería

