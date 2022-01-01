Al pastor tacos in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Lucha Street Tacos - Squirrel Hill
2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
Al Pastor pork, grilled pineapples, cilantro and onions
Totopo Cocina & Cantina
660 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$12.00
Two Marinated Pork Tacos topped with Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro, Raw Onions and Roasted Pineapple served on Blue Corn Tortillas. All Orders are for Tacos of the Same Kind. All Tacos Served with Fiesta Rice and Refried Beans except Skinny Tacos