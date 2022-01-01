Grilled veggie wraps in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve grilled veggie wraps
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Balsamic Veggie Wrap
|$10.00
portabella / zucchini / grilled onions / roasted red peppers / mixed greens / tomato / fresh mozz / pesto aioli
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Balsamic Veggie Wrap
|$10.00
portabella / zucchini / grilled onions / roasted red peppers / mixed greens / tomato / fresh mozz / pesto aioli
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Veggie Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled portobello, eggplant, zucchini, squash, roasted peppers, baby spinach, basil pesto, feta & roasted garlic aioli. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.