Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate mousse cake in
Pittsburgh
/
Pittsburgh
/
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chocolate mousse cake
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nobby’s Pizzeria - Scott Township
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
Avg 4.6
(1280 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$5.00
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria - Scott Township
Pizza Roma - McCandless
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$6.75
More about Pizza Roma - McCandless
Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh
Grits
Taquitos
Lox
Chocolate Croissants
Pasta Salad
Squid
Cheese Fries
Lasagna
Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
South Side
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Shadyside
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Strip District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
East Liberty
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Pittsburgh to explore
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Monroeville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Carnegie
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1893 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(162 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(462 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston