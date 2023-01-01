Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse cake in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chocolate mousse cake

Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria - Scott Township

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$5.00
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria - Scott Township
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma - McCandless

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.75
More about Pizza Roma - McCandless

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Grits

Taquitos

Lox

Chocolate Croissants

Pasta Salad

Squid

Cheese Fries

Lasagna

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1893 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston