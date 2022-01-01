Patty melts in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve patty melts
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Patty Melt Burger
|$10.99
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger served on grilled rye with caramelized onions, cheddar, mustard sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Rear End Gastropub & Garage
399 Butler St, Etna
|Patty Melt
|$13.00
8oz Burger, caramelized onions, thousand island, swiss and provolone cheese, melted on Texas Toast.
The Speckled Egg
501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh
|Mini Patty Melt
|$7.00
|Patty's Melt
|$15.00
Two Beef Patties, Caramelized Onion, TSE Sauce, Pickle, Swiss & American Cheese