Patty melts in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve patty melts

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt Burger$10.99
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger served on grilled rye with caramelized onions, cheddar, mustard sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Rear End Gastropub & Garage

399 Butler St, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$13.00
8oz Burger, caramelized onions, thousand island, swiss and provolone cheese, melted on Texas Toast.
More about Rear End Gastropub & Garage
The Speckled Egg

501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Patty Melt$7.00
Patty's Melt$15.00
Two Beef Patties, Caramelized Onion, TSE Sauce, Pickle, Swiss & American Cheese
More about The Speckled Egg
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Smiling Moose

1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fatty Patty Melt$12.00
More about The Smiling Moose

