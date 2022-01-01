Burritos in Pittsburgh

Saxbys Pitt Cathedral of Learning image

 

Saxbys

4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Apple Butter Plant-Powered Overnight Oats$4.50
100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, apple butter, cinnamon & pepitas.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
Matcha Latte$3.95
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
More about Saxbys
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar image

SANDWICHES

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar

7221 Church Ave, Ben Avon

Avg 4.5 (79 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$5.14
More about Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
Lucha Street Tacos image

 

Lucha Street Tacos

2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo Magnifico (chicken)$3.75
Slow cooked chicken thighs, pico de gallo, roasted corn and black beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, queso blanco and finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema
Pollo En Fuego (Spicy Chicken)$3.75
Adobo marinated chicken thighs, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, crispy jalapenos, topped with a sprinkle of queso blanco and some chipotle peppers will bring the burn!
USA USA USA$2.50
Taco seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
More about Lucha Street Tacos
Square Cafe image

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/sautéed onions, peppers & mushrooms, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese; served w/sour cream & house-made salsa; VGTRN
Three Lemon Berry Ricotta Pancakes$12.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes loaded w/ blueberries, topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
Veggie Omelet$12.00
3 egg omelet w/onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash & tomatoes; served w/home fries.
VGTRN;
Single Pancake Choice substitutes for BOTH the home fries & toast
More about Square Cafe
The Dor-Stop Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Dor-Stop Restaurant

1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (1219 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.45
Flour tortilla filled with sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and salsa served with sour cream
Egg Breakfast$6.45
Two eggs, fresh cut home fries or grits, choice of bacon, sausage and toast
Egg Combo$9.45
Short stack of regular hot cakes or French toast with two eggs and choice of bacon, sausage or ham
More about The Dor-Stop Restaurant
Eggs-R-Us image

 

Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs-R-Us "Almost" Famous Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Two farm fresh eggs atop grilled Italian bread with melted cheese and your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast suasage, or hot sausage
Big Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheese, peppers, and onions. Topped with salsa and / or sour cream, cheddar / jack cheeses
Two Biscuits with Sausage Gravy & Two Farm Fresh Eggs$9.99
Prepared your way
More about Eggs-R-Us
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila image

 

Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila

810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tostada Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Corn, and Black Beans, tossed in Lime Cilantro Dressing and topped with fresh ripe Avocado and Your Choice of Protein.
Guacamole$12.00
Made to order with ripe Avocados, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Chile Serrano and Lime Juice.
Shrimp$17.00
Flour Tortilla with Crispy Shrimp, Black Beans, Mango Salsa, Fried Plantains, and Pineapple Salsa.
More about Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila

