Burritos in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve burritos
More about Saxbys
Saxbys
4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh
|Cinnamon Apple Butter Plant-Powered Overnight Oats
|$4.50
100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, apple butter, cinnamon & pepitas.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.99
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
|Matcha Latte
|$3.95
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
More about Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
SANDWICHES
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
7221 Church Ave, Ben Avon
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.14
More about Lucha Street Tacos
Lucha Street Tacos
2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh
|Pollo Magnifico (chicken)
|$3.75
Slow cooked chicken thighs, pico de gallo, roasted corn and black beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, queso blanco and finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema
|Pollo En Fuego (Spicy Chicken)
|$3.75
Adobo marinated chicken thighs, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, crispy jalapenos, topped with a sprinkle of queso blanco and some chipotle peppers will bring the burn!
|USA USA USA
|$2.50
Taco seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
More about Square Cafe
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/sautéed onions, peppers & mushrooms, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese; served w/sour cream & house-made salsa; VGTRN
|Three Lemon Berry Ricotta Pancakes
|$12.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes loaded w/ blueberries, topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
|Veggie Omelet
|$12.00
3 egg omelet w/onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash & tomatoes; served w/home fries.
VGTRN;
Single Pancake Choice substitutes for BOTH the home fries & toast
More about The Dor-Stop Restaurant
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Dor-Stop Restaurant
1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.45
Flour tortilla filled with sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and salsa served with sour cream
|Egg Breakfast
|$6.45
Two eggs, fresh cut home fries or grits, choice of bacon, sausage and toast
|Egg Combo
|$9.45
Short stack of regular hot cakes or French toast with two eggs and choice of bacon, sausage or ham
More about Eggs-R-Us
Eggs-R-Us
2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton
|Eggs-R-Us "Almost" Famous Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Two farm fresh eggs atop grilled Italian bread with melted cheese and your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast suasage, or hot sausage
|Big Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheese, peppers, and onions. Topped with salsa and / or sour cream, cheddar / jack cheeses
|Two Biscuits with Sausage Gravy & Two Farm Fresh Eggs
|$9.99
Prepared your way
More about Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh
|Tostada Salad
|$10.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Corn, and Black Beans, tossed in Lime Cilantro Dressing and topped with fresh ripe Avocado and Your Choice of Protein.
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Made to order with ripe Avocados, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Chile Serrano and Lime Juice.
|Shrimp
|$17.00
Flour Tortilla with Crispy Shrimp, Black Beans, Mango Salsa, Fried Plantains, and Pineapple Salsa.