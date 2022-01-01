Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve fried pickles

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Deep Fried Pickles$7.99
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Lock & Dam Dog Shop

7331 Butler St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$6.00
More about Lock & Dam Dog Shop
Maxwell's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Maxwell's Pizza

600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickle Chips$7.99
More about Maxwell's Pizza
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickle Spears$4.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
SLIDER VIBES image

 

SLIDER VIBES

22 Market Square, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickle Chips$4.99
Fried Pickles with a side of homemade dilly sauce
More about SLIDER VIBES
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue image

 

Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.00
More about Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Saloon of Mt. Lebanon

622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$9.99
5 spears hand breaded and served with lemon dill ranch sauce
More about Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$9.00
parmesan / ranch
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - South Side

2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$9.00
parmesan / ranch
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$9.00
parmesan / ranch
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

