Fried pickles in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve fried pickles
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Deep Fried Pickles
|$7.99
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Lock & Dam Dog Shop
7331 Butler St, Pittsburgh
|Fried Pickles
|$6.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Maxwell's Pizza
600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$7.99
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$4.99
SLIDER VIBES
22 Market Square, Pittsburgh
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$4.99
Fried Pickles with a side of homemade dilly sauce
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Fried Pickles
|$9.99
5 spears hand breaded and served with lemon dill ranch sauce
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
parmesan / ranch
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
parmesan / ranch