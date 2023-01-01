Panang curry in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve panang curry
Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Panang Curry
|$16.00
Carrot, pea, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves.
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh
|Panang Curry
|$16.00
|L- Panang Curry
|$9.00
Thai Gourmet - 4505 Liberty Ave
4505 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Panang Curry
|$11.00
Bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli. Minimum spice of 3
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli. Minimum spice of 3