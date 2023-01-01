Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panang curry in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve panang curry

Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$15.00
More about Silk Elephant
Item pic

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$16.00
Carrot, pea, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves.
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery image

 

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$16.00
L- Panang Curry$9.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
Banner pic

 

Thai Gourmet - 4505 Liberty Ave

4505 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$11.00
Bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli. Minimum spice of 3
Panang Curry$14.00
Bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli. Minimum spice of 3
More about Thai Gourmet - 4505 Liberty Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Foon Restaurant - 1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr

1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$0.00
String beans, red onion, bell peppers, and Thai basil
More about Thai Foon Restaurant - 1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr

