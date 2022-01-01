Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve curry

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St

608 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.6 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry with Tofu$17.00
Broccoli, bok choy, green beans, snow peas, bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, tofu, and Thai basil in a green coconut milk curry. Garnished with microgreens and served with jasmine brown rice. Moderately spicy (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
Curry Puffs$9.00
*Seasonal Special* Flaky, fried pastry shell filled with potato, carrot, portabella mushroom, onion and curry powder. Served with a cucumber sweet & sour sauce. (Vegan)
Panang Curry Vegetables & Tempeh$17.00
Thai eggplant, red peppers, green peppers, zucchini, broccoli, carrots, buttercup squash, Thai basil, and lime leaves in a Panang coconut milk curry. Served with jasmine brown rice. Moderately spicy (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
Other Side Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave

500 Washington Ave, Portland

Avg 4.1 (63 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Curry Melt$15.00
with cheddar on white bread.
W/ Fries
More about Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave
Item pic

 

Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant

72 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry$22.00
Sauteed chicken breast, peppers, onions, potatoes, carrots, house recipe curry sauce, steamed basmati rice
Curry Pot Pie$26.00
Grilled chicken or roasted cauliflower, potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, house recipe curry sauce, flakey butter pastry crust, homemade soda bread
More about Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant
Kuno image

 

Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave

166 Cumberland Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (1975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Vegetable curry$13.99
Mixed vegetables and tofu in a flavorful Thai green curry. Served with Jasmine rice. (Vegan)(Gluten Free)
More about Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
Red Curry Jay image

TAPAS

Boda

671 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Red Curry Jay$17.00
tofu, broccolini, red pepper, zucchini, green beans, summer squash, Thai basil, garlic, shallot, galangal, red chili w/ jasmine rice (V) + (GF)
More about Boda
Item pic

 

Crispy Gai

90 Exchange St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Beef Curry$21.00
Thai basil, brisket, pearl onion
*contains peanuts*
More about Crispy Gai
Slab Sicilian Street Food image

PIZZA

Slab Sicilian Street Food

25 Preble St, Portland

Avg 4 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken$14.00
orange cumin chicken salad, ginger carrot, aperol raisin, lettuce, flatbread
More about Slab Sicilian Street Food
Restaurant banner

 

Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,

1281 Congress Street,, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Curry$14.00
Eggplant, red bell pepper, green bean, and basil. Served with jasmine rice.
More about Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,

