Curry in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve curry
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
608 Congress st, Portland
|Green Curry with Tofu
|$17.00
Broccoli, bok choy, green beans, snow peas, bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, tofu, and Thai basil in a green coconut milk curry. Garnished with microgreens and served with jasmine brown rice. Moderately spicy (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
|Curry Puffs
|$9.00
*Seasonal Special* Flaky, fried pastry shell filled with potato, carrot, portabella mushroom, onion and curry powder. Served with a cucumber sweet & sour sauce. (Vegan)
|Panang Curry Vegetables & Tempeh
|$17.00
Thai eggplant, red peppers, green peppers, zucchini, broccoli, carrots, buttercup squash, Thai basil, and lime leaves in a Panang coconut milk curry. Served with jasmine brown rice. Moderately spicy (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
FRENCH FRIES
Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave
500 Washington Ave, Portland
|Chicken Salad Curry Melt
|$15.00
with cheddar on white bread.
W/ Fries
Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant
72 Commercial St, Portland
|Chicken Curry
|$22.00
Sauteed chicken breast, peppers, onions, potatoes, carrots, house recipe curry sauce, steamed basmati rice
|Curry Pot Pie
|$26.00
Grilled chicken or roasted cauliflower, potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, house recipe curry sauce, flakey butter pastry crust, homemade soda bread
Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
166 Cumberland Ave, Portland
|Green Vegetable curry
|$13.99
Mixed vegetables and tofu in a flavorful Thai green curry. Served with Jasmine rice. (Vegan)(Gluten Free)
TAPAS
Boda
671 Congress st, Portland
|Red Curry Jay
|$17.00
tofu, broccolini, red pepper, zucchini, green beans, summer squash, Thai basil, garlic, shallot, galangal, red chili w/ jasmine rice (V) + (GF)
Crispy Gai
90 Exchange St., Portland
|Panang Beef Curry
|$21.00
Thai basil, brisket, pearl onion
*contains peanuts*
PIZZA
Slab Sicilian Street Food
25 Preble St, Portland
|Curry Chicken
|$14.00
orange cumin chicken salad, ginger carrot, aperol raisin, lettuce, flatbread