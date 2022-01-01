Chicken pasta in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Chicken Parm Pasta
|$11.75
Made with Rigatoni & served w/ bread.
|Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pasta
|$13.75
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Cajun Chicken Pasta
|$15.99
blackened chicken over penne pasta in a spicy Cajun cream sauce with diced tomatoes served with garlic bread
More about Fellini Pizzeria
PIZZA
Fellini Pizzeria
2190 Broad St, Cranston
|Small Chicken Pasta Salad
|$2.50
More about Piemonte
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Homemade Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$13.99
Crispy Fried Chicken breast, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, basil, Parmigiana cheese on choice of pasta.
|Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pasta
|$14.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, steamed broccoli, choice of pasta tossed in freshly made creamy Alfredo sauce.
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence
|PASTA ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN
|$19.95
Homemade creamy Alfredo sauce served on penne pasta with marinated
grilled chicken.