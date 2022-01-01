Chicken pasta in Providence

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parm Pasta$11.75
Made with Rigatoni & served w/ bread.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pasta$13.75
More about PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cajun Chicken Pasta$15.99
blackened chicken over penne pasta in a spicy Cajun cream sauce with diced tomatoes served with garlic bread
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
Fellini Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Fellini Pizzeria

2190 Broad St, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chicken Pasta Salad$2.50
More about Fellini Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Chicken Parmesan Pasta$13.99
Crispy Fried Chicken breast, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, basil, Parmigiana cheese on choice of pasta.
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pasta$14.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, steamed broccoli, choice of pasta tossed in freshly made creamy Alfredo sauce.
More about Piemonte
Item pic

 

MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.

220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PASTA ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN$19.95
Homemade creamy Alfredo sauce served on penne pasta with marinated
grilled chicken.
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza - 1388 Mineral Spring Avenue

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$9.75
Chicken & Bacon Alfredo Pasta$10.99
Broccoli & Chicken Alfredo Pasta$10.99
More about Sammy's Pizza - 1388 Mineral Spring Avenue

