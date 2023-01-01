Chicken soup in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Chinatown on Thayer
Chinatown on Thayer
277 Thayer Street, Providence
|BOWL Chicken Rice Soup
|$8.95
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
1950 Westminster Street, Providence
|Chicken Soup
Made with White Meat, Potatoes, Carrots, Celery just like our Abuelita's used to make!
More about Lily's Soups and Scoops
Lily's Soups and Scoops
1850 Broad Street, Cranston
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$0.00
Lily's Ladle chicken bone broth, water, carrots, onions, celery, chicken, parsley, olive oil, s+p, and broken lasagna noodles!