Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve chicken soup

Chinatown on Thayer image

 

Chinatown on Thayer

277 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BOWL Chicken Rice Soup$8.95
More about Chinatown on Thayer
Consumer pic

 

La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos

1950 Westminster Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Soup
Made with White Meat, Potatoes, Carrots, Celery just like our Abuelita's used to make!
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
Item pic

 

Lily's Soups and Scoops

1850 Broad Street, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$0.00
Lily's Ladle chicken bone broth, water, carrots, onions, celery, chicken, parsley, olive oil, s+p, and broken lasagna noodles!
More about Lily's Soups and Scoops
THE DISTRICT image

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Soup$6.00
More about THE DISTRICT

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Fritters

Tomato Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Banana Cake

Cheesecake

Chips And Salsa

Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Fox Point

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (26 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Smithfield

No reviews yet

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (691 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (902 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1802 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (245 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston