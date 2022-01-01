Raleigh Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Raleigh

Garland image

 

Garland

14 W Martin Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (1431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vietnamese Caramel Glazed Duck leg$32.00
coconut black rice, pickles, winter greens salad, nuoc cham [Gluten Free]
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$16.00
smoked and cured fish vinaigrette, pomegranate, pickled apples and fennel, mustard oil [Gluten Free]
Szechuan Glazed Pork Belly$18.00
charred baby cabbage, peanuts, scallions
More about Garland
Brewery Bhavana image

DIM SUM

Brewery Bhavana

218 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (3325 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
General Tso$21.80
Crunchy, sweet, and tangy, Bhavana's General Tso comes with your choice of chicken or tofu tossed in our house-made hibiscus sauce and is served with jasmine rice and sesame seeds. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Shellfish-Free, General Tso Tofu is Vegan.
Pork & Chive Shumai$15.80
Open-faced shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings are made daily by hand. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains meat, shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
Char Siu Bao$15.80
Our most popular dim sum at Bhavana, these buns are hand-made each day and stuffed with Cantonese barbeque pork. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
More about Brewery Bhavana
Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Red Dragon$7.00
Flaming Salmon$7.50
Firecracker$8.00
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Bida Manda image

NOODLES

Bida Manda

222 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (4645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Rice Lettuce Wraps$13.90
Served as an afternoon snack in Laos, this is our most beloved appetizer at Bida Manda. Hand-tossed crunchy coconut rice with fresh herbs, fried garlic, shallot crisp, peanuts, eggs, lime, and baby romaine lettuce; served with our house-made caramelized sweet chili sauce. • Allergen Information: Contains peanuts and eggs. • Vegetarian and Gluten-Free.
Chicken Wings$13.90
Six crispy chicken wings served with your choice of our three house-made sauces on the side. Panang Curry Sauce,
Hot Sweet Chili Sauce, or
Lao Spicy Roasted Habañero Peanut Sauce • Allergen Information: Lao Spicy habañero and peanut sauce contains peanut • Gluten-Free
Sao Noy's Crispy Spring Rolls$13.90
Filled with local herbs, vermicelli noodles, vegetables and your choice of: Ground Pork or Veg(V)
More about Bida Manda
MOFU Shoppe image

 

MOFU Shoppe

321 S Blount St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MOFU WINGS$13.00
Choice of : Sweet Chili Sauce (MEDIUM SPICE) or Nuocmam Lime Glaze (SWEET) + Cilantro Green Goddess Dipping Sauce + Black Sesame Seeds
Fried Rice w/ Chicken$14.00
Coconut Jasmine Rice + Shallots + Basil+ Egg + Garlic + Soy Vinegar + Scallions
PORK AND CHIVE DUMPS$9.00
Sweet & Spicy+ Black Vinegar Sauce+ Toasted Sesame
More about MOFU Shoppe
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wonton Noodle Soup$6.95
Chicken and shrimp wontons, bok choy, egg noodles, scallions, dried shallots, cilantro, and wonton broth
Sweet Dragon Roll$17.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Gyoza Dumplings$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
The Bowls / The Katsu image

HAMBURGERS

The Bowls / The Katsu

411 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seoul$11.50
korean bbq beef, kimchi slaw, citrus kale, zucchini, scallion, pickled red onions, pickled radish & carrots, fried egg, sesame seeds, sesame oil, white sauce, and gochujang sauce
Kona$12.75
seaweed salad, kimchi slaw, sweet potato, spicy cucumber, red radish, micro-greens, masago, crab salad, gochujang, white sauce
Tokyo$10.50
grilled teriyaki chicken, sweet potato, citrus kale, charred corn, scallion, crunch, and teriyaki sauce
More about The Bowls / The Katsu

