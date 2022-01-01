Raleigh Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Raleigh
Garland
14 W Martin Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Vietnamese Caramel Glazed Duck leg
|$32.00
coconut black rice, pickles, winter greens salad, nuoc cham [Gluten Free]
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$16.00
smoked and cured fish vinaigrette, pomegranate, pickled apples and fennel, mustard oil [Gluten Free]
|Szechuan Glazed Pork Belly
|$18.00
charred baby cabbage, peanuts, scallions
DIM SUM
Brewery Bhavana
218 S Blount St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|General Tso
|$21.80
Crunchy, sweet, and tangy, Bhavana's General Tso comes with your choice of chicken or tofu tossed in our house-made hibiscus sauce and is served with jasmine rice and sesame seeds. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Shellfish-Free, General Tso Tofu is Vegan.
|Pork & Chive Shumai
|$15.80
Open-faced shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings are made daily by hand. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains meat, shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
|Char Siu Bao
|$15.80
Our most popular dim sum at Bhavana, these buns are hand-made each day and stuffed with Cantonese barbeque pork. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Popular items
|Red Dragon
|$7.00
|Flaming Salmon
|$7.50
|Firecracker
|$8.00
NOODLES
Bida Manda
222 S Blount St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Crispy Rice Lettuce Wraps
|$13.90
Served as an afternoon snack in Laos, this is our most beloved appetizer at Bida Manda. Hand-tossed crunchy coconut rice with fresh herbs, fried garlic, shallot crisp, peanuts, eggs, lime, and baby romaine lettuce; served with our house-made caramelized sweet chili sauce. • Allergen Information: Contains peanuts and eggs. • Vegetarian and Gluten-Free.
|Chicken Wings
|$13.90
Six crispy chicken wings served with your choice of our three house-made sauces on the side. Panang Curry Sauce,
Hot Sweet Chili Sauce, or
Lao Spicy Roasted Habañero Peanut Sauce • Allergen Information: Lao Spicy habañero and peanut sauce contains peanut • Gluten-Free
|Sao Noy's Crispy Spring Rolls
|$13.90
Filled with local herbs, vermicelli noodles, vegetables and your choice of: Ground Pork or Veg(V)
MOFU Shoppe
321 S Blount St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|MOFU WINGS
|$13.00
Choice of : Sweet Chili Sauce (MEDIUM SPICE) or Nuocmam Lime Glaze (SWEET) + Cilantro Green Goddess Dipping Sauce + Black Sesame Seeds
|Fried Rice w/ Chicken
|$14.00
Coconut Jasmine Rice + Shallots + Basil+ Egg + Garlic + Soy Vinegar + Scallions
|PORK AND CHIVE DUMPS
|$9.00
Sweet & Spicy+ Black Vinegar Sauce+ Toasted Sesame
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$6.95
Chicken and shrimp wontons, bok choy, egg noodles, scallions, dried shallots, cilantro, and wonton broth
|Sweet Dragon Roll
|$17.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
|Gyoza Dumplings
|$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
HAMBURGERS
The Bowls / The Katsu
411 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Seoul
|$11.50
korean bbq beef, kimchi slaw, citrus kale, zucchini, scallion, pickled red onions, pickled radish & carrots, fried egg, sesame seeds, sesame oil, white sauce, and gochujang sauce
|Kona
|$12.75
seaweed salad, kimchi slaw, sweet potato, spicy cucumber, red radish, micro-greens, masago, crab salad, gochujang, white sauce
|Tokyo
|$10.50
grilled teriyaki chicken, sweet potato, citrus kale, charred corn, scallion, crunch, and teriyaki sauce