Shrimp tacos in Rochester

Jeremiah's Tavern - Monroe - 1104 Monroe Avenue
1104 Monroe Avenue, Rochester
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.50
A Trio of Flour Tortillas, Fresh Shrimp, Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Diced Avocado and Lime Sour Cream.
More about Salena's Mexican Restaurant
Salena's Mexican Restaurant
302 North Goodman Street, Rochester
|DRUNK SHRIMP TACOS
|$21.95
Served with rice and black beans.