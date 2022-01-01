Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve reuben

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

99 Court Street, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (13504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef Reuben$13.00
Smoked Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich with BBQ sauerkraut, melted Swiss, Thousand Island dressing on toasted marble rye.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Reuben Wrap$8.49
Deli style Reuben with a lighter taste than it
Turkey Reuben Melt$8.49
Deli style reuben with a lighter taste than it
Corned Beef Reuben Melt$8.49
Mouthwatering NYC style sandwich is creamy and hearty. Will become a new favorite. Corned beef topped with grilled sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. Served on a rye bread.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
d5c1b491-d098-46c5-ad43-e90287a0ac50 image

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$13.99
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & side of thousand island dressing
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Mac's Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Philly Steaks

298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (3546 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Reuben
Grilled turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw & 1000 island dressing.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Reuben$16.00
corned beef brisket slow-cooked on premise, freshly sliced, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese, grilled marble rye
More about The Distillery
Root31 - Pittsford image

 

Root31 - Pittsford

3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$13.50
Reuben$13.50
Corned beef, pastrami with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on rye bread
More about Root31 - Pittsford
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$9.95
Cured beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & homemade Russian dressing between slices of rye bread that is grilled until the bread is crispy and the cheese melts on our panini press. Comes with a bag of Lay's Potato Chips.
Reuben Sandwich with Chips and Soda Special$9.95
Cured beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & homemade Russian dressing (on the side unless requested) between slices of rye bread that is grilled until the bread is crispy and the cheese melts on our panini press.
More about Celebrate Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Fox's Deli

3450 Winton Place, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Reuben$14.00
Hot Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Kraut, Russian Dressing, Grilled Rye
More about Fox's Deli
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$12.99
Reuben$12.99
Grilled corned beef, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on rye
More about Jines Restaurant
Blu Wolf Bistro image

 

Blu Wolf Bistro

657 Park Avenue, rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reuben$17.00
corned beef | swiss cheese | coleslaw | 1000 island dressing | marble rye
More about Blu Wolf Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Noodle Soup

Brownie Sundaes

Pepperoni Pizza

Taco Pizza

Crispy Chicken

Chef Salad

Greek Salad

Lasagna

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Neighborhood of the Arts

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Upper Mount Hope

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Rochester to explore

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston