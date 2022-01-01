Reuben in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve reuben
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
99 Court Street, Rochester
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$13.00
Smoked Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich with BBQ sauerkraut, melted Swiss, Thousand Island dressing on toasted marble rye.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Turkey Reuben Wrap
|$8.49
Deli style Reuben with a lighter taste than it
|Turkey Reuben Melt
|$8.49
Deli style reuben with a lighter taste than it
|Corned Beef Reuben Melt
|$8.49
Mouthwatering NYC style sandwich is creamy and hearty. Will become a new favorite. Corned beef topped with grilled sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. Served on a rye bread.
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Reuben
|$13.99
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & side of thousand island dressing
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Turkey Reuben
Grilled turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw & 1000 island dressing.
|Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing.
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Reuben
|$16.00
corned beef brisket slow-cooked on premise, freshly sliced, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese, grilled marble rye
More about Root31 - Pittsford
Root31 - Pittsford
3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER
|Reuben
|$13.50
|Reuben
|$13.50
Corned beef, pastrami with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on rye bread
More about Celebrate Cafe
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Reuben Sandwich
|$9.95
Cured beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & homemade Russian dressing between slices of rye bread that is grilled until the bread is crispy and the cheese melts on our panini press. Comes with a bag of Lay's Potato Chips.
|Reuben Sandwich with Chips and Soda Special
|$9.95
Cured beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & homemade Russian dressing (on the side unless requested) between slices of rye bread that is grilled until the bread is crispy and the cheese melts on our panini press.
More about Fox's Deli
Fox's Deli
3450 Winton Place, Brighton
|The Reuben
|$14.00
Hot Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Kraut, Russian Dressing, Grilled Rye
More about Jines Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.99
|Reuben
|$12.99
Grilled corned beef, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on rye